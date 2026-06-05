The World's Largest Island Has Dramatic Landscapes And Epic Adventures (And Is Three Times Larger Than Texas)

In the far northern reaches of our planet lies an extraordinary place filled with majestic glaciers, cerulean lagoons, and volcanic rock formations. This is Greenland, an autonomous nation of the Kingdom of Denmark, with a 4,500-year-plus history of human settlement. This Arctic land mass lies between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, with Canada's Ellesmere Island 16 miles to the northwest and Iceland 200 miles to the southeast. On a map, it appears as an enormous white expanse because 80% of the mammoth island is covered by an ice cap: the Greenland Ice Sheet. This offers travelers boundless opportunities for winter activities like dog-sledding, skiing, and snow-trekking. It has also created an unparalleled landscape — an impossibly white wonderland with a mountainous coastline, glacial pinnacles and crevasses, dramatic fjords, and rapidly-flowing rivers.

Here's a piece of trivia you may already know: Greenland is the world's biggest island that isn't a continent. At an impressive 836,330 square miles (including its offshore islands), Greenland encompasses an area roughly three times larger than Texas. And the silver medalist doesn't even come close in size: New Guinea, the second-largest island, has an area of just over 317,000 square miles.

This country blends ancient traditions with modern thrills — in one day, you could learn about important Inuit rituals like the drum dance and mask dance, view Greenlandic art, try your hand at fly fishing, and take a flightseeing tour in a helicopter high above brilliant-white icebergs. In short, Greenland, a sustainable, gorgeous, and wildly underrated island, is one of the most spectacular places on Earth to witness otherworldly landscapes, go on epic adventures, and have authentic Indigenous cultural experiences.