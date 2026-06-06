Americans Have Considered This Airline For Flights The Most In 2026 So Far
Flying can be a stressful, chaotic, and expensive way to travel. With so many options to choose from, airlines' reputations can make a big difference when you're buying your plane ticket. YouGov recently released a U.S. airline rankings report analyzing customer satisfaction, future-travel consideration, quality, and value.
Delta Air Lines was the most-considered airline for future travel, with 49.5% of respondents saying they would think about booking a Delta flight in the next 12 months. This is a 4.6% increase from last year, a larger increase than all other airlines. This isn't a fluke, either: Delta also ranked as the most popular airline so far in 2026. Next in line in the YouGov survey was American Airlines, with 49.2% of respondents saying they'd consider booking a flight. Third was United Airlines, at 47.5%, followed by Southwest Airlines, at 36.2%. The "Big Four" — Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines — clearly dominated the report.
Kenton Barello, Senior Vice President of YouGov America, analyzed the results in a press release (via USA Today): "What stands out in this year's data is that while consumers continue to debate and criticize airlines publicly, the brands that consistently deliver reliability, value, and trust continue to strengthen consideration and loyalty in a highly competitive market."
What makes Delta Air Lines the most considered?
The YouGov survey also looked further into that "most-considered" stat, breaking down the respondents by gender and income. While Delta Air Lines took the top spot overall, it was only the third-most considered airline by male respondents. American Airlines took the top spot there, followed by United Airlines.
Most of all, there were clear differences when respondents were segmented by income. To put it bluntly, Delta is not a top choice for budget travelers. They're not trying to be the next Spirit Airlines — that honor goes to Southwest, which was ranked number one in value. Lower-income respondents ranked Delta third, with 41.2% saying they'd consider the airline. Middle-income respondents ranked Delta second, with 50.8% saying they'd consider the airline. However, Delta took the top spot among higher-income respondents, with 58.3% saying they'd consider it. (American Airlines took the top spot for both lower-income and middle-income respondents.)
Over the past few years, Delta has increasingly focused on luxury, such as redesigning its plane interiors and offering swanky business class amenities. Another question in the YouGov survey showed that the marketing is working, as Delta took the top spot on quality, and the third spot on value. If you're looking for affordable travel, these are the best destinations to travel on a budget in 2026.