Americans Have Considered This Airline For Flights The Most In 2026 So Far

Flying can be a stressful, chaotic, and expensive way to travel. With so many options to choose from, airlines' reputations can make a big difference when you're buying your plane ticket. YouGov recently released a U.S. airline rankings report analyzing customer satisfaction, future-travel consideration, quality, and value.

Delta Air Lines was the most-considered airline for future travel, with 49.5% of respondents saying they would think about booking a Delta flight in the next 12 months. This is a 4.6% increase from last year, a larger increase than all other airlines. This isn't a fluke, either: Delta also ranked as the most popular airline so far in 2026. Next in line in the YouGov survey was American Airlines, with 49.2% of respondents saying they'd consider booking a flight. Third was United Airlines, at 47.5%, followed by Southwest Airlines, at 36.2%. The "Big Four" — Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines — clearly dominated the report.

Kenton Barello, Senior Vice President of YouGov America, analyzed the results in a press release (via USA Today): "What stands out in this year's data is that while consumers continue to debate and criticize airlines publicly, the brands that consistently deliver reliability, value, and trust continue to strengthen consideration and loyalty in a highly competitive market."