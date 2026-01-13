The Best Affordable Destinations To Travel To In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Slurping on steaming noodles on a tiny plastic chair in Southeast Asia, rattling through the mountains on a rickety old bus in Central America, playfully haggling with vendors in a North African market — budget travel certainly brings its own adventures. If you're happy to go without the luxury room and settle for a comfortable guesthouse, forgo the Michelin-starred restaurant for some odd-looking barbecue, or miss out on that city center mall to browse in a local market, it's easy to experience the world on a shoestring.

For what you might spend on a single meal in New York City, you can fund an entire day (or maybe even two) in a low-cost location. After all, some of the most vivid memories a traveler can have come from frugal journeys where every dollar was stretched. But some places are so wallet-friendly that you don't even need to stretch those dollars. We've looked at a few of these places and put together a list of cost-effective countries that offer a diverse range of activities and cultures. We've tried to balance overall daily costs with flight prices, and here are 10 of the best budget-friendly spots we could find for you to travel to in 2026.