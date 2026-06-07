Between Lubbock And Waco Is Texas' Abandoned Military Fort That's Now A Historic Destination

Measuring 268,596 square miles, Texas is the second largest U.S. state and has a long history. This land served as a military frontier for centuries, from Spanish occupation to the Republic of Texas and into annexation and U.S. statehood. As more and more settlers moved into what was also the hunting grounds for the local Native American tribes, conflict was inevitable. It doesn't matter which government was in charge — their response to protect their citizens was all the same: build a fort.

Fort Phantom Hill was one of those forts, built in the mid-1800s to try to keep up with the rapid westward expansion of the United States after the end of the Mexican War. However, the rush to build new defenses for the big state of Texas meant the forts weren't always thoughtfully located or made of the best quality materials. Fort Phantom Hill was a victim of both, and its useful life was short-lived. It was abandoned by the military after just three years in service, and much of it burned to the ground shortly thereafter.

Today, Texas is full of abandoned forts near modern-day cities. Fort Phantom Hill is 20 minutes north of Abilene, between Lubbock and Waco. The fort's ruins are well-preserved and free and open to the public to visit. It's a unique addition to a Texas road trip to Abilene and makes for a short and interesting stop if you're just passing through.