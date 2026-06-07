The Article Of Clothing In Chicago That Could Get You Booed When Visiting

On game day, sports fans wear their hearts on their sleeves, literally, donning jerseys and gear in solidarity with their team's players and history. This love affair often extends off-field when out and about for errands or social outings, but if you wear your gear while traveling, tread cautiously. Chicago football fans adore the Bears, so boos and jeers may greet the unsuspecting soul sporting a Green Bay Packers jersey on a trip to the Windy City.

This unwritten rule when visiting Chicago dates back more than a century. The Bears and the Packers are the oldest enemies in the National Football League (NFL), per NBC Chicago, having played 213 games against each other, more than any other teams in the league. Examples of occasional bad blood permeate among the players, coaches, and fans, including the exchange of punches and even pranks like planting manure in the opposing team's locker room, according to Sports Illustrated. One Bears fan shares in a Quora forum how he wore his team's jersey to the Packers' Lambeau Field in Wisconsin and was schooled in the restroom when someone deliberately urinated on his shoes.

Maybe the Bears are smarting since the Packers lead the overall series, 109 to 98, with six ties. Or perhaps the frustration is real for the Packers, who lost the 2026 NFC Wild Card playoff game this year against the Bears after blowing a 21-3 halftime lead. Whatever drives this tension, what is remarkable is the level of fan allegiance, especially given how cold and snowy games can get. Temperatures plummet to the single digits at Chicago's Soldier Field, and games at Lambeau (which is known for its epic tailgating) sell out even during snowstorms.