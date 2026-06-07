What Nobody Believes About The Florida Everglades Until They See It For Themselves

With its tall grasses, dense mangroves, and vast expanses of water, you could easily mistake Florida's Everglades for a swamp. After all, much like one of the largest swamps in the world — the Pantanal in South America, nicknamed the "Brazilian Serengeti" — the Everglades are tropical wetlands home to a wide diversity of wildlife. Yet the Everglades are not a swamp, but rather a slow-moving river.

It's a fact that lots of people won't believe until they see it for themselves. Many travelers on Google Reviews casually referred to the Everglades as "a swamp." One visitor described the place as "a very large, impenetrable swamp," and another, less-than-enthusiastic traveler chimed in, "this is a swamp and there are not as many points of interest as I would like."

Why do so many people share this misconception? First of all, Everglades National Park has waterways, but they're not conventional rivers. The park features a pair of freshwater sloughs, or marshy "sheets of water," that flow from Lake Okeechobee to Florida Bay. The larger of the two, which is 60 miles wide — much wider than any traditional river that visitors will have ever encountered — is nicknamed "the River of Grass." Perhaps that's because it looks more like a huge grassland than a river when you're standing in the wetlands, taking in views of one of America's most endangered national parks.