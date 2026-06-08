Between Chicago And Indy Is A Charming Midwest Town With A Friendly Community And Tasty Local Eats

One downside to having two major cities like Chicago and Indianapolis within driving distance of one another is that the small but visit-worthy gems in between can get lost in their shadows, leaving travelers who want a quiet, crowd-free getaway struggling to find a destination. There's one charming Midwest town you might not have considered yet, though: Kentland. It's a community of just over 1,600 residents and exudes a quiet, friendly atmosphere. It's also family-oriented, and there's a general sense of safety. But don't take all that to mean that there's nothing to do and see around town.

While Kentland's charm is relaxed, the area is home to inviting locally-owned businesses, plus some highly-reviewed restaurants like Old Colonial Inn and Downtown Lounge and Trattoria. One of the best ways to take in the atmosphere is to attend one of the community events, many of which are organized at the Newton County Fairgrounds. The Newton County Pun'kin Vine Fair, in particular, might be worth tweaking your schedule for, since it's been a Kentland staple for generations.

Those who want to make the most out of the region's outdoorsy allure will be happy to learn that the town provides access to several parks. And because Kentland is surrounded by country roads perfect for driving, you can plan some great day trips as well. Many travelers will find driving here the most convenient option, especially since it isn't the most walkable destination. Kentland is also positioned almost perfectly between Chicago and Indianapolis (less than two hours from each), making both Chicago O'Hare International and Indianapolis International viable options for fliers looking for the nearest major airport.