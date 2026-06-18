12 Wildly Underrated Mountain Towns In New Hampshire

With nearly 100 state parks, countless trails, quaint downtowns, and a rich New England history, it's no surprise that more than 14 million people visit New Hampshire every year, making tourism one of the state's biggest draws. However, that also means something not so pleasant for visitors. New Hampshire's most renowned landmarks, parks, and towns can get crowded during the high seasons, and what's the good of escaping to the great outdoors if it involves a long line?

But even in a state as small as New Hampshire – the fifth-smallest U.S. state by area — there are hidden-gem mountain towns that lack the crowds of their better-known counterparts. These towns offer access to Mount Monadnock; the White Mountains, which cover 25% of the state and include the Presidential Range; Mount Washington, the tallest mountain in the Northeast; and more. Islands rounded up New Hampshire's most underrated mountain towns so you can relish Mother Nature without wondering if you'll be able to find a parking spot so you can enjoy that mountain view in peace.

To determine which mountain towns made our list, we evaluated those that have the most attributes suitable for people of all interests, including cool shops, historic landmarks, and stunning scenery. We also considered those that are most commonly referred to as hidden gems by bloggers and media, but haven't attracted the attention of the masses yet.