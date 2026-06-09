Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Visiting The US In 2026

Tourism is down in the United States. More than 72 million foreign visitors entered the country in 2024, but that number dropped significantly last year. Despite optimistic forecasts by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), just 68 million travelers came to the U.S. in 2025, marking the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that arrival numbers have dropped year-over-year. Why are more and more people forgoing trips to the U.S.? The answer is complex, but key factors include elevated costs, politics, and changing policies for visitors.

It's important to note, for context, that travel is not slowing down in general. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), 2025 actually saw a substantial uptick in the number of people traveling internationally to countries around the world. The decline in visitation to the U.S. is evidently destination-specific, even though major events in 2026 — like the nation's 250th anniversary and several U.S. cities hosting FIFA World Cup matches — suggest that the country should see more visitors, not fewer.

One major element — travel expenses — is tied to the jet fuel crisis prompted by the Iran war. Many international airlines, including United Airlines, Lufthansa, Japan Airlines, and Air New Zealand, have taken drastic steps to address fuel shortages. But some domestic airlines have taken a hit, like Spirit Airlines, a major budget carrier that recently shut down, leaving travelers with fewer (and typically more expensive) options. Prices are up for everything in the U.S., from airfares and gas to hotels and food, per the U.S. Travel Association, a fact that could easily dissuade prospective travelers. It's the same reason more and more travelers are saying goodbye to Caribbean vacations in 2026.