The 6 Cleanest Lakes In Florida With Pristine, Crystal-Clear Waters

Florida's beaches aren't the only places to enjoy the state's famous crystal-clear waters. There are also over 35,000 lakes worth checking out, too, some of them as picturesque as the ocean. The only issue is knowing where to look to find the best options. We've combed through the internet for recommendations from blogs like World Atlas and Visit Tallahassee (among others) for the cleanest lakes in Florida, then cross-referenced those lakes with official data from the University of South Florida's Water Atlas or Lakewatch, a volunteer-run water quality monitoring program. We've also restricted the list to just publicly-accessible lakes.

The measurements used are the Trophic State Index (TSI) and the lake's resulting classification. TSI is a measure of a lake's biological productivity, using total levels of phosphorus, nitrogen, and chlorophyll to classify lakes by their cleanliness. Generally, a TSI below 60 is considered good for human contact, while a TSI above 60 is better for biological activity (such as increasing fish or plant populations). Lakes with a TSI below 40 are classified as Oligotrophic (clean, without much biological activity), while lakes with TSI levels between 40 and 50 are considered Mesotrophic (still clean, but also nutrient-rich).

For this list, we're sticking to lakes with a TSI below 60, meaning they're clean enough for human contact while also supporting activities like fishing. If the exact TSI isn't available, we'll check whether the lake is classified in one of the categories mentioned above. This isn't an exhaustive list, or in any particular order — water quality can change suddenly and temporarily knock some of the lakes off the list. Always check the latest water quality reports before setting out.