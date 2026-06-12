Illinois' 'Heart Of The Fox River' Is A Gateway To Adventure With Parks, Trails, And Quirky Downtown Shops

The Fox River was the lifeblood of Native American tribes and a catalyst for the industrialization of the Fox Valley. Functioning as the main link of the Chain O'Lakes, it's a scenic destination that offers abundant recreation. As for the "Heart of the Fox River," the Illinois city of McHenry is your gateway to outdoor adventures. Surrounded by thousands of acres of protected glacial terrain, it provides both on-the-water activities and land-based trail exploration. Whether you visit the city or state parks, you get to choose between a full-day outing or a relaxing midday walk. With natural spaces and several vibrant downtown scenes, lake escapes and state park getaways are a stone's throw away.

Officially established in 1872, McHenry was named after Major William McHenry. The city is home to a 1-mile-long riverwalk full of quirky shops, restaurants, and outdoor spaces. This isn't the city's only active hub — in fact, it's one of three primary downtown districts. Head to the historic Main Street, and you'll encounter similar amenities. The same vibe exists on Green Street, the other downtown area. While Main Street brings a small-town atmosphere, Green Street is dotted with specialty shops and local services. From shoe and thrift stores to antiques and skate shops, make sure to leave room in your bags for some new purchases. Green Street also marks the starting point of the riverwalk, the perfect place for waterfront strolls.

McHenry is located an hour northwest of Chicago, making it easy to plan day trips. It takes the same amount of time driving from Rockford and Aurora. Coming from Milwaukee is slightly longer at one hour and 15 minutes. Those who'd like to stay for the weekend can book a room at Super 8 by Wyndham or Hampton Inn — more options are available on Airbnb.