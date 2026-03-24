Just Outside Chicago Is A Lively Illinois Suburb Known For Nightlife And Indie Shops
For shopaholics, the Chicago area is among the best spots to visit in the Midwest. The city's Streeterville neighborhood is a chic shopping destination with flagship stores and skyline views, while Belmont-Cragin is an under-the-radar neighborhood with Latin flair and open-air mercados. The area's retail hubs aren't all contained within the city limits, either. There are vibrant commercial centers in many of Chicago's suburbs, too, and Forest Park is a prime example.
Forest Park is about 10 miles west of downtown Chicago (not to be confused with Park Forest, the Midwest haven south of Chicago that hosts one of America's top art fairs). This Cook County community of about 14,000 people is along the CTA Blue Line and public bus routes, and that easy access to the city center is one reason it's a popular commuter suburb. Its five major cemeteries give it the uniquely morbid claim to fame as a place where the dead outnumber the living. It was a Native American burial ground for centuries before Europeans arrived, and you can still see Potawatomi burial mounds in Forest Home Cemetery.
But don't let this fool you into thinking it's a somber place. Forest Park has been a lively entertainment destination since it took that name in 1907. Back then, it was known for attractions like the Forest Park Amusement Park and Harlem Golf Course. Today, the former golf course has been developed into Forest Park Plaza, a 33-acre outdoor shopping mall. Combined with the restaurants and boutiques along Madison Street, this solidifies Forest Park's new reputation as a fun place to shop, grab a meal, or enjoy a night out.
Forest Park's unique indie shops
While Forest Park isn't a large town, covering just 2.4 square miles, it packs a lot into that limited space. This includes two commercial corridors brimming with unique shops. Madison Street, in the north part of town, is a walkable stretch with a Main Street feel where you'll find several independent stores and restaurants. It's also the setting for events like the Spring and Fall Wine Walks and the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, one of many festive St. Paddy's Day traditions around Chicago.
The best shops to visit on Madison Street will depend on what you're looking for. For antiques and collectibles, head to Forest Park Emporium, a collective of dealers that sells items from the 18th through the mid-20th century. Another great stop for vintage goods is Studio 8, which focuses on up-cycled home décor and furnishings. Team Blonde combines home décor and gifts with fashion, accessories, and beauty products, and even features an in-house salon and spa. Foodies won't want to miss the sweet treats at La Maison de Bonbon, which has been making its signature Original French Cremes in the same copper pot since it opened in 1921.
If you're not shopped out after a stroll down Madison Street, you can head south to Roosevelt Road. This is a great place to snag second-hand finds at Grateful Threads, which sells trinkets and art as well as vintage clothing. Roosevelt Road is also the location of Forest Park Plaza, which differentiates itself from other outdoor malls with a high number of family-owned stores, like the Living Fresh Market grocery store.
Nightlife and live music in Forest Park
While the trendy bars of River North and other Chicago neighborhoods get more attention than the suburbs, Forest Park has its own bustling spots to enjoy a fun night out. If you're looking for live music, there's something happening at Robert's Westside on Madison Street just about every night, including both local bands and touring acts from a variety of genres. There are more next door at Bobby's Eastside, which also serves up a range of classic and house cocktails and a full menu of burgers and pub fare.
Scratch Public House is another local favorite for food, drinks, and entertainment. This spacious brick-walled tavern has a wide selection of draft beers and a menu of from-scratch pub food like burgers, mac 'n' cheese, and loaded fries. Live acoustic acts play here most Friday and Saturday nights, or you can stop by on a Thursday to take part in its weekly karaoke night. If you'd rather hear music in a non-bar setting, Forest Park Picnic Grove hosts the free Groov'n in the Grove concert series on the third Tuesday of every month in the summer. Summer is also when the Forest Park Arts Alliance hosts their unique Stoop Sessions, free concerts held on front lawns and stoops around the neighborhood.
If you want to watch a game while you're in town, hit up the 7200 block of Madison Street. That's where you'll find both O'Sullivan's Public House and Fatduck Tavern & Grill, which, between them, have an impressive 31 TVs showing a slew of games, fights, and other sporting events. O'Sullivan's also features a heated year-round beer garden, while Fatduck is renowned for its duckfat fries and wide selection of craft beers.