Just Outside Chicago Is A Lively Illinois Suburb Known For Nightlife And Indie Shops

For shopaholics, the Chicago area is among the best spots to visit in the Midwest. The city's Streeterville neighborhood is a chic shopping destination with flagship stores and skyline views, while Belmont-Cragin is an under-the-radar neighborhood with Latin flair and open-air mercados. The area's retail hubs aren't all contained within the city limits, either. There are vibrant commercial centers in many of Chicago's suburbs, too, and Forest Park is a prime example.

Forest Park is about 10 miles west of downtown Chicago (not to be confused with Park Forest, the Midwest haven south of Chicago that hosts one of America's top art fairs). This Cook County community of about 14,000 people is along the CTA Blue Line and public bus routes, and that easy access to the city center is one reason it's a popular commuter suburb. Its five major cemeteries give it the uniquely morbid claim to fame as a place where the dead outnumber the living. It was a Native American burial ground for centuries before Europeans arrived, and you can still see Potawatomi burial mounds in Forest Home Cemetery.

But don't let this fool you into thinking it's a somber place. Forest Park has been a lively entertainment destination since it took that name in 1907. Back then, it was known for attractions like the Forest Park Amusement Park and Harlem Golf Course. Today, the former golf course has been developed into Forest Park Plaza, a 33-acre outdoor shopping mall. Combined with the restaurants and boutiques along Madison Street, this solidifies Forest Park's new reputation as a fun place to shop, grab a meal, or enjoy a night out.