Texas' Under-The-Radar City Has Downtown Shops And Outdoor Getaways Under An Hour From Houston

Texas may be a land of big cities, but you can still find plenty of small towns tucked in between all the urban sprawl. Needville sure fits the bill. Situated just southwest of Houston in the countryside of Fort Bend County, the rural community is all but surrounded by working ranches, farmland, and outdoor wilderness getaways.

Needville has definitely grown a bit since its founding in the late 1800s. But it's still as tight-knit as can be, with just over 3,000 folks living within its bounds today, per World Population Review. As one local shared on Niche, the place offers "a sweet taste of small-town living," from its downtown lined with historic buildings and cute local shops to the various eateries serving up down-home country fare.

Needville probably flies under the radar for most travelers, even though it's not too far out of the way. The city straddles State Highway 36, right at the junction of Farm roads 1236 and 360, known locally as Main Street. So it's primely positioned for a pit stop during a Texas Gulf Coast road trip or a fun outing away from Houston and nearby coastal towns like Freeport — both of which are less than an hour away, give or take with traffic. There aren't any hotels in the area, but if you're traveling in a rig, Herrera's RV Park offers spacious sites with full hookups.