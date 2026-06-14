Hidden In Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is An Overlooked Waterfall Hike With Stunning Views

To begin the hike, navigate to the trailhead, which is located on the left side about 0.2 miles into the drive along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail. The adventure begins with a short climb — about 0.25 miles into the journey, you'll be able to take in views of the Smoky Mountains off to the west (the visibility is best in winter and early spring, when there's less tree cover to block the surrounding peaks). From there, the trail levels off, then descends along a steep slope. Cross a small creek, then hang a left at the trail junction to approach the last section of the trail, a rugged stretch that ends up at the waterfalls.

Once you reach the falls, take a break to enjoy views of high moss-covered cliffs, the rushing cascades of Baskins Creek, and the beautiful natural pool they flow into. It's a lovely picnic spot, and hikers can splash around in the water to cool off. Just be aware that the trip back is mostly uphill, so make sure you allow enough daylight hours for the return journey — and, of course, bring plenty of water.

The Baskins Creek Falls trailhead is about 7.5 miles from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a breathtaking mountain city with affordable lodgings and lively distilleries. But due to slow travel times along the park's winding mountain roads, it takes about 40 minutes to get there by car. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, but visit the park's website before heading out to check for seasonal or weather-related road closures. Entrance is free, but you'll need a parking pass ($5 per day) to leave your car anywhere in the national park for more than 15 minutes.