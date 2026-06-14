The World's Safest Airline In 2026 Is A Lesser-Known International Carrier

It's a tough time for nervous flyers. Last year, aviation fatalities hit a seven-year high, and even uneventful flights keep feeling bumpier and bumpier. (That's because clear-air turbulence is on the rise due to climate change, according to scientists.) And while all commercial airlines have stringent safety standards, some are working especially hard to make travelers feel as safe as possible, like the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways. For the first time, a well-respected study found that the international carrier is the world's safest airline.

The data comes from AirlineRatings.com, "the world's only airline safety and product rating website." Each year, the company reviews information on 320 airlines to compile a list of the safest full-service and low-cost airlines. CEO Sharon Petersen outlined the rankings' methodology. "Much of our criteria remains consistent year on year and considers incident rates adjusted for the total number of flights, fleet age, serious incidents, pilot training and international safety audits," she said in a statement. She went on to note one important change to the criteria this year: an increased emphasis on turbulence prevention, a phenomenon responsible for the highest number of in-flight injuries.

So how did Etihad Airways earn first place? It's not as well-known as some of the usual contenders, including Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand, nor as famous as Emirates, another premium UAE-based airline. But it's not the first time Etihad has appeared in the report's ratings: last year, in 2025, the airline took fifth place in the website's top ten list of the safest full-service airlines in the world. In 2026, Petersen says, the United Arab Emirates' national airline performed particularly well. Factors include "a young fleet, advancements in cockpit safety, particularly around turbulence, a crash-free history, and the lowest incident rate per flight of any airline on the list," she said.