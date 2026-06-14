The World's Safest Airline In 2026 Is A Lesser-Known International Carrier
It's a tough time for nervous flyers. Last year, aviation fatalities hit a seven-year high, and even uneventful flights keep feeling bumpier and bumpier. (That's because clear-air turbulence is on the rise due to climate change, according to scientists.) And while all commercial airlines have stringent safety standards, some are working especially hard to make travelers feel as safe as possible, like the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways. For the first time, a well-respected study found that the international carrier is the world's safest airline.
The data comes from AirlineRatings.com, "the world's only airline safety and product rating website." Each year, the company reviews information on 320 airlines to compile a list of the safest full-service and low-cost airlines. CEO Sharon Petersen outlined the rankings' methodology. "Much of our criteria remains consistent year on year and considers incident rates adjusted for the total number of flights, fleet age, serious incidents, pilot training and international safety audits," she said in a statement. She went on to note one important change to the criteria this year: an increased emphasis on turbulence prevention, a phenomenon responsible for the highest number of in-flight injuries.
So how did Etihad Airways earn first place? It's not as well-known as some of the usual contenders, including Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand, nor as famous as Emirates, another premium UAE-based airline. But it's not the first time Etihad has appeared in the report's ratings: last year, in 2025, the airline took fifth place in the website's top ten list of the safest full-service airlines in the world. In 2026, Petersen says, the United Arab Emirates' national airline performed particularly well. Factors include "a young fleet, advancements in cockpit safety, particularly around turbulence, a crash-free history, and the lowest incident rate per flight of any airline on the list," she said.
Etihad Airways takes first place for safety
To understand Etihad Airways' top status this year, it's helpful to review those factors, point by point. The airline's fleet is young, indeed: as of February 2026, the company had 128 aircraft with an average age of 8.3 years. For context, the airline industry's global fleet has an average age of almost 15 years, according to a 2024 report in Forbes.
Next, advancements in cockpit safety, especially those related to turbulence: Etihad Airways, the airline ratings note, "demonstrated excellent adherence to turbulence management in the cabin," closely adhering to IATA Turbulence Aware standards and similar programs. Find out which flight routes experience the worst turbulence in the world. Finally, there's the simple fact that the airline's commercial history is unmarked by crashes. Compared with all the other airlines considered in the study, Etihad Airways also reported the lowest incident rate per flight.
Ready to book a flight with the world's safest airline? Etihad flies to more than 100 destinations throughout North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. From its primary hub, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, direct flights serve U.S travel hubs including New York (JFK), Chicago (O'Hare), and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International, the world's busiest airport.