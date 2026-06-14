The Secret Blue Ridge Mountain Trail In Shenandoah National Park That Most Tourists Miss

If you've ever visited Shenandoah National Park, chances are you've seen Oventop Mountain. Hulking over Sperryville, Virginia, this 2,467-foot peak is hard to miss from the park's central and northern districts. It's one of the prominent peaks in the Blue Ridge Mountains, featuring a prominence (how high the mountain stands above the surrounding area) of 686 feet. Despite the lofty views, few visitors make the effort to scale this imposing mountain.

The National Park Service (NPS) doesn't keep records of the number of people who climb Oventop Mountain each year, but it's undoubtedly a tiny number, given how hard it is to find information about this hike. In fact, you won't find a single review on Google Maps, and the most detailed blog post about the hike dates back to 2018. However, according to a SummitPost report, not much has changed over the years.

The hike to Oventop Mountain is still a strenuous ascent with over 1,100 feet of elevation gain and requires a good deal of bushwhacking along an unmaintained route to reach the summit. It's not a beginner-friendly trail and should only be attempted by hikers who know what they're doing. However, if you follow the park's guidelines for backcountry trip planning (really look at them), set out with a buddy, and follow the "STOP" mnemonic if you get lost, this mountain ascent offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and zero crowds.