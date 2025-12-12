5 Best Camping Spots In The Blue Ridge Mountains, According To Reviews

The Blue Ridge Mountains are an enchanting mountain range within the Appalachian Mountains that begins in Pennsylvania and goes through Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia, with the largest portion of the range located in North Carolina. The range extends 550 miles, offering stunning viewpoints and challenging hiking opportunities for adventurous travelers, plus an abundance of incredible campgrounds to unplug and surround yourself with nature. Reaching these parks and forests is half the fun: The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most scenic drives in America, and it's also home to parts of the infamous Appalachian Trail, which intersects the parkway at several points.

Trying to pinpoint the perfect camping spot for your Blue Ridge Mountain getaway can be tricky. What the "best campground" will be mostly depends on the type of camping experience you're looking for. For example, do you prefer amenities and conveniences (like electricity hookups for RVs), or total solitude and primitive-style camping? Are you interested in hiking trails to mountain views or lower elevations with peaceful lakefront escapes? Do you want to make camp along a trail or in a designated family campground at a state park? There are a myriad of privately owned campgrounds throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains, but this article focuses on the ones in state and national parks, which tend to have more reviews available.