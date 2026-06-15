Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is A Historic Rail City With Downtown Shops And Mountain Views
Southeastern Tennessee sits so close to North Carolina and Georgia that the state's boundaries feel negligible amid the region's mosaic of forests, mountains, rivers, and streams punctuated by small towns. Many of these Southern, mountain communities were born along railroad lines that once stitched together some of America's most remote wilderness — some of which have faded with time. Others, like Etowah, Tennessee, have preserved their rural communities and embraced a quiet charm as small historic and outdoor hubs. Etowah — pronounced EDDA-wah by locals — is a small city, covering just 3 square miles, with a single through highway and a population of around 3,600. But its small-town charm, historic railroad depot, and natural beauty beneath the scenic Appalachian foothills have helped it endure.
Situated 60 miles northeast of Chattanooga and 68 miles southwest of Knoxville, Etowah was built around a rail station in an area once characterized by swampy lowlands outside the Cherokee National Forest. In the 1890s, a freight railroad carried copper and marble from mountain mines and quarries through the Hiwassee River Gorge. In 1902, the Louisville & Nashville (L&N) Railroad decided a flatter, more direct passenger route was necessary. The railroad stretched from Atlanta to Cincinnati, benchmarked by an ornate, two-story, 16-room, Victorian-style depot. The town that naturally evolved here was named Etowah, from the Muskogee (Creek) word "italwa," meaning "town."
L&N's passenger service ended in 1968. In 1977, the community acquired and restored the depot, which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and open to the public as a museum in Etowah's downtown historic district. It remains one of the town's main draws, not just for its historic architecture and museum exhibits, but also for a historic train ride through the area's scenic landscapes.
Etowah offers proximity to outdoors adventures, including a historic train ride
Etowah is located in McMinn County, about 10 miles from Athens, Tennessee's "friendly city" with a charming downtown that serves as a hub for outdoor adventures. Both cities are part of the Tennessee Overhill Region, brimming with culture, art, history, and outdoor adventures across many picturesque towns spanning the southern Cherokee National Forest and Gee Creek Wilderness. Starr Mountain looms over Etowah, and less than 7 miles from downtown, Hiwassee Scenic River State Park offers Class III whitewater rafting, camping, fishing, hiking, and paddling along the Hiwassee River.
Nearby, hiking opportunities include the Conasauga Falls Trail, a moderate trail leading to the multi-tiered Conasauga Waterfalls, and the Starr Mountain Road Loop, a more challenging, 12-mile route popular with trail runners and birders alike. Chestnut Mountain rewards a steep, sometimes confusing trail ascent with stunning river-valley views, while the Cooper Gap Trail ends with steep elevation for a more strenuous 9-mile route, but AllTrails reviewers praise the mountain views.
One of the town's primary attractions is the L&N Depot Museum. Visitors are welcome to explore the restored 1906 depot, including its ornate wooden staircase, and view the historic "Growing UP With The L&N: Life and Times in a Railroad Town," exhibit. Railway enthusiasts can also purchase tickets for Tennessee Valley train tours, including the 50-mile Hiwassee Loop, which departs from nearby Delano on a scenic, narrated trip through the Cherokee National Forest aboard vintage train cars along the Hiwassee River deep in the river gorge. In autumn, passengers are treated to vibrant fall foliage. "These scenes are not available on foot or automobile," wrote one Google reviewer. "Only by train can this unbelievable river and mountain scene be enjoyed."
A small, historic downtown offers dining, shopping, and entertainment
Etowah's downtown historic district showcases Art Deco, Craftsman, and Victorian architectural motifs. Tennessee Avenue, also known as U.S. Highway 411, is the town's primary artery, lined with small cafés, restaurants, and local boutiques that offer places to dine, relax, and shop amid a historic ambiance. Where else can you get a grilled cheese sandwich for under $5 than at Tom Thumb Diner, a mom-and-pop Southern spot serving American breakfasts and lunches, or listen to local live music while eating chicken and dumplings at Farmhouse Restaurant? Go to Michael's Casual Dining for scratch-made dishes, hand-cut steaks, and rich BBQ, or get classic diner fare at Scottie's, one of the oldest operating businesses in town. For a cozy sandwich and coffee, relax at Revival Grounds Coffee House, and finish with sweet treats from Southern Sweets Bakery.
Downtown Etowah features shops like The Sundry — a catch-all assortment of discounted goods – and Johnson's, a historic, family-owned department store. Anderson & Co Mercantile offers handcrafted local goods and kitschy souvenirs, while Southern Heritage Antiques & Gifts contains a diversity of vintage treasures and antiques. The Gem Theater was originally the largest building in town when it was built in 1906 as a post office and millinery, but "The Gem" was converted to a cinema around 1917. In 1927, the building was remodeled and became known as one of the region's most beautiful theaters. Today, The Gem's home to Gem Players, a community theater group.
If you want to extend your scenic Tennessee adventure, venture 15 miles east to Tellico Plains, an underrated historic little town. It serves as the gateway to the Cherohala Skyway, recognized as one of America's most scenic drives with Smoky Mountain views stretching all the way to North Carolina for a true Southern road trip.