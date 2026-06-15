Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is A Historic Rail City With Downtown Shops And Mountain Views

Southeastern Tennessee sits so close to North Carolina and Georgia that the state's boundaries feel negligible amid the region's mosaic of forests, mountains, rivers, and streams punctuated by small towns. Many of these Southern, mountain communities were born along railroad lines that once stitched together some of America's most remote wilderness — some of which have faded with time. Others, like Etowah, Tennessee, have preserved their rural communities and embraced a quiet charm as small historic and outdoor hubs. Etowah — pronounced EDDA-wah by locals — is a small city, covering just 3 square miles, with a single through highway and a population of around 3,600. But its small-town charm, historic railroad depot, and natural beauty beneath the scenic Appalachian foothills have helped it endure.

Situated 60 miles northeast of Chattanooga and 68 miles southwest of Knoxville, Etowah was built around a rail station in an area once characterized by swampy lowlands outside the Cherokee National Forest. In the 1890s, a freight railroad carried copper and marble from mountain mines and quarries through the Hiwassee River Gorge. In 1902, the Louisville & Nashville (L&N) Railroad decided a flatter, more direct passenger route was necessary. The railroad stretched from Atlanta to Cincinnati, benchmarked by an ornate, two-story, 16-room, Victorian-style depot. The town that naturally evolved here was named Etowah, from the Muskogee (Creek) word "italwa," meaning "town."

L&N's passenger service ended in 1968. In 1977, the community acquired and restored the depot, which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and open to the public as a museum in Etowah's downtown historic district. It remains one of the town's main draws, not just for its historic architecture and museum exhibits, but also for a historic train ride through the area's scenic landscapes.