10 New York Destinations That Could Pass For Europe

To steal a phrase, the Empire State contains multitudes. Starting as the Dutch colony of New Netherland, a long list of European cultures arrived on Manhattan's shores and then spread up the Hudson River. They planted miniature versions of the homes they left behind: a Little Italy here, a Scottish castle there. The resulting salad bowl of destinations showcases the long reach Europe had into a United States determined to become its own nation.

Yet assimilation is hard, and those pining for home held on to what they loved most about the lives they left behind. Later, well-heeled and worldly Europhiles funded replicas that continue to enrich New York's landscape. Taken together, they create a long list of destinations that could pass for Europe, one we (unfortunately) had to limit to 10. They remain worthy alternatives for cash-strapped or curious travelers looking to see how America does a faithful, respectful impersonation of the continent it left behind.