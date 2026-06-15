5 Must-See Art And Architecture Spots In Chicago, According To A Local
Chicago is an underrated city in many ways, and that includes its art and architecture. The Windy City is home to some world-class museums, and it has a one-of-a-kind architectural history shaped by a unique landscape and local events such as the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. After visiting Chicago frequently throughout my life, I finally made the plunge and moved here last year — and I couldn't be happier to be spending my weekends exploring all the city has to offer.
When it comes to art and architecture, I'm an enthusiastic hobbyist rather than a trained expert. I took a couple of art history classes in college, but haven't pursued further education in the field. However, I do love art museums and make it a point to visit them whenever I'm traveling — whether it's famous landmarks like the Louvre or lesser-known gems like Nashville's Frist Art Museum. Similarly, I'm a fan of architectural walking tours, whether DIY or with a guide.
If you're visiting Chicago for the first time, or you're looking to dive more into the city's artistic heritage, here are some must-visits.
Visit the Art Institute of Chicago
One of the best art museums in the world can be found right here in Chicago. Located by downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, just a few minutes' walk away from the Bean, the Beaux Arts-style Art Institute of Chicago makes an impressive figure even from the outside.
Inside, the museum is giant. It has almost a million feet of exhibit space spread out over four floors, with around 10,000 pieces of art on view at any one time. Art enthusiasts can easily spend a whole day exploring the museum — and trust me, I have, and I even recommend it. But for visitors who don't want to dedicate their whole trip to recreating the Ferris Bueller art museum montage, I suggest going in with a plan. The museum hosts over 30 special exhibits a year, and it has a world-famous Impressionist collection with pieces by Georges Seurat, Gustave Caillebotte, and Claude Monet. There's nothing like seeing the pointillist masterpiece "A Sunday on la Grande Jatte" up close. Don't miss the Thorne Miniature Rooms in the basement — 68 tiny, dollhouse-like rooms showing a variety of interior design styles.
At the time of writing, museum admission is $32 for adults who don't live in Chicago, with discounts available for students, seniors, and teens. You can check the museum website for potential discounts and free museum days, but know that some apply only to Chicago or Illinois residents.
Go on a Chicago architecture boat tour
Taking an architecture boat tour down the Chicago River is a classic tourist activity for a reason. From the water, you can get a one-of-a-kind view of some of the city's most iconic buildings. Plus, you can enjoy a drink and feel the breeze in your hair while taking in some of Chicago's history with a knowledgeable, enthusiastic tour guide. A boat tour is an ideal activity for warm weather, but the tours run rain, shine, or snow (barring extreme weather and the coldest parts of winter).
I took my first architecture boat tour on a class trip when I was 13 years old, and I was hooked. Most recently, I went on a boat tour about a month ago when family came to visit, and it was so cool to see structures like Marina City (aka "the corncob towers") and the Navy Pier Ferris wheel from a different vantage point.
Several different companies offer river tours at various price points and trip lengths, but all riverboat tour options allow views of the city skyline and iconic architecture. Prices start at about $28 per person for a 45-minute tour and increase from there.
Go inside the Chicago Cultural Center
The Chicago Cultural Center is a lesser-known attraction and, unlike the other options on this list, it's 100% free. The Beaux Arts building was constructed in 1897 as the city's first public library (it was re-established as the Chicago Cultural Center in 1991). Designed by the same architects as the Art Institute of Chicago, it's a similarly impressive sight with a limestone exterior and an opulent interior that features two glass domes and intricate mosaics.
The Tiffany glass dome is worth a visit alone: It contains 30,000 pieces of glass cut in the shape of fish scales and measures 38 feet in diameter, making it the largest Tiffany dome in the world. At the top of the dome, you'll see the signs of the zodiac rendered in colorful glass. Along with admiring the domes, murals, and building itself, visitors can view a series of rotating art exhibits on display, often featuring Chicago-area artists.
The Chicago Cultural Center is located right across from Millennium Park, a short walk from the Art Institute of Chicago, so it's easy to pop in for a short visit while exploring other downtown attractions. Plus, it's one of the best free things to do in Chicago for a budget-friendly vacation.
Explore the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
Much smaller than the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago focuses on art produced from the 1920s to the present. Its perspective is visible in the building itself, located in downtown Chicago just a block from the Magnificent Mile. Built in the '90s, its facade is made of aluminum with a limestone base, making it look very different and yet in harmony with its neighbor, the historic limestone Water Tower.
You won't need to dedicate a whole day to exploring the museum; visitors typically spend one to three hours here. There are no permanent exhibits. Instead, it has a series of rotating exhibitions, which means that every time you go, you'll see something new. I adored the "Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind" exhibit so much that I went twice. It ended in February, but I'm looking forward to "City in a Garden: Queer Art and Activism in Chicago" in summer 2026. The MCA has suggested admission prices for tickets — in other words, pay what you can. They suggest $19 for Chicago residents and $22 for non-Chicago residents.
Take a Chicago Architecture Center walking tour
While it's great to see the buildings from the water, it might be even better to see them from the ground. For one thing, you can go inside many of the buildings to see the lobbies and rotundas instead of seeing the exteriors only. When I took this tour, I loved the chance to see the inside of buildings I wouldn't have thought to enter on my own. It was a fun way to learn more about Chicago history and see places that feel hidden to the public, even if they aren't technically.
The Chicago Architecture Center offers many walking tours throughout the city. A few years ago, I took one focused on the Loop, covering gems like the Rookery, with a lobby designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and the Art Deco skyscraper of the Chicago Board of Trade Building. However, you can venture outside of downtown and take walking tours in different neighborhoods, including Chinatown, Hyde Park, and Uptown. Depending on the exact walking tour you choose, tickets range from $15 to $45 per person, with most around $35.