5 Must-See Art And Architecture Spots In Chicago, According To A Local

Chicago is an underrated city in many ways, and that includes its art and architecture. The Windy City is home to some world-class museums, and it has a one-of-a-kind architectural history shaped by a unique landscape and local events such as the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. After visiting Chicago frequently throughout my life, I finally made the plunge and moved here last year — and I couldn't be happier to be spending my weekends exploring all the city has to offer.

When it comes to art and architecture, I'm an enthusiastic hobbyist rather than a trained expert. I took a couple of art history classes in college, but haven't pursued further education in the field. However, I do love art museums and make it a point to visit them whenever I'm traveling — whether it's famous landmarks like the Louvre or lesser-known gems like Nashville's Frist Art Museum. Similarly, I'm a fan of architectural walking tours, whether DIY or with a guide.

If you're visiting Chicago for the first time, or you're looking to dive more into the city's artistic heritage, here are some must-visits.