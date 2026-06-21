8 Oldest Casinos In The US You Can Still Visit Today
Modern casino resorts may have helped Las Vegas be the world's best city for nightlife in 2025, but historic casinos have an appeal that new buildings can't replicate. These properties may not have the flash of the best-reviewed casino hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, but many of them helped shape the American gaming industry in meaningful ways. Historic casinos also frequently hosted (or, in some cases, were owned by) iconic mobsters like Bugsy Siegel and Meyer Lansky. Walking through their doors today gives visitors a chance to experience a bygone era, if only for a night or two.
America's oldest casinos are in Nevada. Some even predate the Las Vegas Strip by decades, dating back to an era when Nevada was essentially the Wild West. While many historic casino hotels have been renovated and modernized over the years, they typically still pay homage to their gritty roots. Here, we travel through the Silver State to visit the eight oldest casinos in the U.S. that you can still visit today. After over a century of partying hard, Las Vegas was still the world's best city for nightlife in 2025.
To compile this guide, we consulted History.com, VegasExperience.com, Reno Historical, Casinos.com, The Neon Museum, The Mob Museum, Alcatraz East Crime Museum, the Pahrump Valley Times, and the Reno Gazette-Journal. For the purposes of this piece, casinos on Las Vegas Boulevard are considered "on Strip," while those on Fremont Street are considered "downtown."
Golden Gate Hotel & Casino (1906)
Originally called Hotel Nevada, the historic Las Vegas Golden Gate Hotel & Casino first opened to guests in 1906, just a year after the city was officially established. It was also the site of the city's first telephone, and it has seen Vegas transform from little more than a dusty outpost into the world-class entertainment city it is today. In 1955, after some 24 years as the "Sal Sagev" — Las Vegas backward — new owners adopted the current name. Today, over 100 years after gamblers and guests first frequented this spot, visitors can still experience echoes of turn-of-the-century Las Vegas, albeit in an updated setting.
The rooms and suites here are decorated with Golden Gate's storied past in mind, with oversized retro black-and-white photos on the walls, and rich brown leather furnishings. For guests passionate about history, the hotel offers the "The Original 10" package. This allows visitors to stay in one of the original 10 guest rooms that made up the Hotel Nevada. Furthermore, even if you're not staying at this property during your next Vegas excursion, you can still check out Bar Prohibition. This speakeasy hearkens back to the 1920s and offers themed drinks, including the Bootlegger and the 1906 Spritz.
Hotel Nevada & Gambling Hall (1929)
With a population of about 3,900, Ely, Nevada, is not a destination on most tourists' radars. However, it should be on your bucket list if you're a history lover. In addition to being one of Nevada's most beautiful small towns with mountain views, Ely is home to a century-old casino called the Hotel Nevada & Gambling Hall. Located on a street corner where it rises above the single-story buildings next to it, this six-story hotel opened in 1929, closing out the Roaring Twenties in style.
Over the decades, Hotel Nevada has hosted dozens of high-profile guests, including Ingrid Bergman, Gary Cooper, and Mickey Rooney. Modern visitors can even stay in their rooms. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "I had the Mickey Rooney room. It was spacious and clean ... The mini suites were like a little museum all their own with interesting memorabilia."
The Hotel Nevada & Gambling Hall leans into historic decor and knick-knacks throughout, not just in the mini suites named after celebrities. The guest rooms here are clean but rustic, with Western-inspired touches and vintage photos on the walls. The casino also leans into the Wild West aesthetic, with portraits of cowboys and outlaws, signage adorned with saloon-style lettering, and Southwestern-print carpeting. This eastern Nevada establishment has a Denny's restaurant on-site, as well as a fully stocked hotel bar where guests can gather with other road-trippers and travelers.
Railroad Pass Casino (1931)
Nevada had been a state for 67 years when it legalized gambling in 1931, even though poker games and "black market" gambling had occurred since the early 1900s. Among the first businessmen to jump on the gaming train were the founders of Railroad Pass Casino, which opened after the aforementioned gambling law was passed. It is the longest operating legal casino in the state, and it still offers a great experience for modern visitors.
Railroad Pass Casino offers a somewhat surprising array of on-site restaurants, with five establishments available. DeSimone's Steakhouse, named after the hotel's current owner, offers an upscale experience reminiscent of classic 1950s steakhouses, and, according to OpenTable, has the ambiance of an "old‑school Vegas steakhouse, quiet, relaxed, and suitable for special occasions."
The Iron Rail Cafe, meanwhile, is an all-American diner that operates 24/7, serving burgers, fries, milkshakes, and other classic fare. Then, there's Railroad Pass's newest endeavor, the Bullet Train, where guests can enjoy a family-friendly, non-smoking experience with a focus on fresh, healthy meals and American comfort food. The other two restaurants are an ultra casual Sbarro and the William Hill Sportsbook. For travelers visiting Henderson, between Las Vegas and Boulder City, the Railroad Pass Casino offers a decidedly modern experience while honoring its historic gaming roots.
El Cortez Hotel & Casino (1941)
With robust dining options and low table minimums, El Cortez Hotel & Casino is one of Fremont Street's most underrated properties. The El Cortez opened in 1941, and soon became an inextricable part of Las Vegas mob history. It was purchased by a group of gangsters, including Bugsy Siegel, Moe Sedway, and Meyer Lansky, in 1945. However, by 1946, the original owners reacquired the property.
Over the decades, El Cortez Hotel & Casino has undergone numerous changes, but it has never lost its sense of history. Its gaming floor features the property's iconic mid-century-inspired jungle-motif carpet, and a 2018 guest room refresh gave the rooms a timeless look with four-poster beds and neutral color palettes. In 2022, an additional remodel introduced "The Original 47," a rechristening of the first block of rooms ever built at this legendary hotel.
The El Cortez Hotel & Casino has never stopped reinventing itself. Throughout 2024 and 2025, additional amenities — including 10,000 square feet of slot machines, a brand new Starbucks, and multiple restaurants — were constructed. Today's lounges and restaurants include: ShowBar, known for its $10 happy hour specials; Parlour Bar & Lounge, with leather wingbacks and craft drinks reminiscent of Old Vegas; Sushi Ichiban, popular for its all-you-can-eat sushi bar; Eureka!, with a moody atmosphere and an elevated menu of American favorites; and even the Chicago Hot Dog Cart, which pays subtle homage to Siegel's relationship with Virginia Hill, an actress who had ties to Al Capone's Chicago Syndicate.
Golden Nugget Las Vegas (1946)
Few names in the casino industry are as recognizable as Fremont Street's Golden Nugget. Opened in 1946 by Guy McAfee, a former crooked cop who worked with Bugsy Siegel and other organized crime bigwigs, the Golden Nugget has always been a place to see and be seen. While it has undergone its fair share of changes and renovations over the years, including ownership by major players such as Wynn Group, MGM, and current operator Tilman J. Fertitta's Landry's Inc., the Golden Nugget has remained consistently iconic.
Over the decades, everyone from Frank Sinatra to Kenny Rogers has frequented the Golden Nugget, and it's still a must-stop destination for many Las Vegas visitors today. Personally, I always take a moment to grab a Golden Mint Julep at Bar 46 and soak in the views of downtown at night.
Today, one of the Nugget's biggest draws is the unique shark tank waterslide in its hotel pool. Added to the property in 2007, the massive aquarium/pool is home to five shark species, as well as other marine life like stingrays and tropical fish. After a dip in the Tank, guests can tuck into a meal at any of the Golden Nugget's nine on-site restaurants. From mainstream staples like Chick-fil-A and Starbucks to casual South of the Border fare at Cadillac Mexican Kitchen to upscale seafood and steak at Chart House and Saltgrass, there's something for every type of diner here. The Golden Nugget's signature spot, though, is the ultra upscale Vic & Anthony's, which has been voted one of the top 10 steakhouses in the nation.
Flamingo Las Vegas (1946)
Within four months of the Golden Nugget's debut downtown, Bugsy Siegel was competing with his old associate McAfee by opening the Flamingo Las Vegas on what would later become the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard. Today, many decades later, the Flamingo is the oldest still-operating casino hotel on the Strip. When it opened, the notion behind the Flamingo — named after the aforementioned Virginia Hill's famous red hair and long legs — was novel. Nowhere else in Las Vegas could guests experience luxurious accommodations, gaming, entertainment, and high-end dining. This wasn't Siegel's first foray into luxe hotels, either. He had already invested money in a similar endeavor by Billy Wilkerson, owner of the Hollywood Reporter, who wanted to develop a property that included a spa and golf course.
Despite money troubles, construction woes, and Siegel's murder along the way, the Flamingo endured, setting the stage for the glitz and glam Las Vegas is known for. These days, Caesars owns and operates the Flamingo Las Vegas, and modern visitors can enjoy a variety of amenities, like pools, spas, massages, and town car and limousine services. The resort is also home to 14 dining establishments, ranging from Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and Auntie Anne's to Cuban-infused Havana 1957 and Gordon Ramsay Burger. Two of the most popular hangouts here, though, are Pinky's by Vanderpump and the hotel's signature spot, Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse, named, of course, after the gangsters who started it all.
Binion's Gambling Hall (1951)
Binion's Gambling Hall has had a bigger impact specifically on poker culture than any other company in the gaming industry. Originally opened as Binion's Horseshoe Casino in 1951, founder Benny Binion had a vision for his brand from day one. Rather than focusing purely on the house, as most mid-century casinos did, Binion offered unheard-of perks for gamblers.
Customers could earn free drinks and other benefits just by playing, and the gaming floor itself was less ornate and over-the-top than other Las Vegas properties. Instead, Binion's focused on the games, and in 1970, the hotel hosted the first World Series of Poker tournament with just seven players. Today, the famous tournament draws nearly 10,000 players from around the globe.
Modern visitors to Binion's Gambling Hall are met with an atmosphere not dissimilar from the property's 1951 inception. The guest rooms themselves are cozy but rustic, with Western-inspired touches and vintage pictures of Las Vegas on the walls. Binion's was designed for gamers, not for high luxury, and while it is comfortable, it is also approachable and casual. One thing that sets Binion's apart, though, is that its hotel portion — called The Apache — is rumored to be haunted. Even if you don't decide to brave The Apache, you can enjoy the casino floors and various restaurants here. The top of Binion's Steakhouse is the main event, with stunning views of Fremont Street's neon lights, while bars like Whiskey Licker Up Saloon and the Cowgirl Up Cantina cater to downtown partiers night after night.
Carson Nugget (1954)
While many of America's oldest casinos are in Las Vegas proper, some, like Hotel Nevada, which we visited earlier, lie elsewhere in the Silver State. Such is the case with the Carson Nugget, which opened in the state capital of Carson City in 1954. In a 1978 interview for the University of Nevada's Oral History Program (via Nevada Appeal), the casino's founder, Richard Graves, shared that the community has always rallied around this gaming operation, saying, "The Carson Nugget took right off. It was very surprising to me because Carson was a sleepy little town." Over the years, the property has focused more on locals than on tourists, though its 81-room hotel has space for road trippers as well as staycationers.
Markedly smaller than Las Vegas's casino resorts, the Carson Nugget still offers plenty of amenities for guests. There are several on-site restaurants, including the upscale Carson Steakhouse, the casual Capital City Grille (known for its customizable dinner bowls), and the dimly-lit Shaken Not Stirred bar. The vibe throughout the property is relaxed, and people come here to experience a community feel that you simply can't find at bigger casinos.