Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is A Charming Visitor's Center With Handmade Crafts On A Popular Skyway

Every scenic road trip serves as an act of discovery, and you never know what you'll find along the way. However, the surprises that emerge around every corner and the engrossing views can sometimes come at the cost of uncertainty. That is, of course, unless you have a charming visitor center that can help fill the info gaps. The Cherohala Skyway has just such a center between Chattanooga and Knoxville. With its soaring vistas and handmade crafts, the Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center provides the perfect complement to cruising the road's forest and mountains.

You might ask: What's there to know about a 44-mile road leading through the scenic vistas of the Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests? Well, plenty. The 15 scenic overlooks with spotty cell signals and limited restrooms are best navigated with a bit of extra information. "This is a beautiful and clean visitor center, and it is also a must-stop," one guest wrote in a review on Tripadvisor. "The museum is fantastic! You could easily spend two hours in there. There is so much cool stuff to see."

More importantly, the visitor center provides a worthwhile pit stop for road trippers. Guests have lauded its plethora of maps, gift shop, covered picnic tables, a charging station for electric vehicles, and ever-important clean bathrooms.