Wisconsin's 5 Most Scenic Apostle Islands Are Ethereal Getaways On Lake Superior

According to Wisconsin's native Anishinaabe culture, the trickster spirit Wenaboozhoo once helped the tribe in their fight against the Great Beaver, who had dammed up Lake Superior and kept its resources to himself. In his anger, Wenaboozhoo threw rocks, stones, and mud at the Beaver, which grew into islands off Wisconsin's shore. Centuries later, early French explorers named the archipelago the Apostle Islands after the 12 apostles. Today, the striking beauty of the islands inspires a similarly religious experience.

The Apostle Islands are a chain of 22 islands on Lake Superior off the coast of Bayfield, Wisconsin, 90 miles from Duluth International Airport in Minnesota. Twenty-one of the islands are part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. All offer stunning views across Lake Superior and front-row seats to its fearsome power; boat tours through the water-carved caves and shipwreck diving expeditions are popular activities in the area. Avid kayakers and nature enthusiasts who appreciate the relatively untouched beauty of the islands and Lake Superior's famously clear waters typically make their way over on calm summer days to explore the islands' sandy beaches and historic lighthouses.

To create this list, we combed through Reddit recommendations and travel and photography sites such as Apostle Islands Photography and Travel Wisconsin for insights into the beauty of the islands. We then noted the islands that featured most often and consulted official sources like the National Park Service and Friends of the Apostle Islands for information about campsites, trails, and activities. However, keep in mind that all of the Apostle Islands are popular for a reason — just because an island isn't on this list doesn't mean you won't find beauty there. For this list, we've chosen islands with an almost unearthly beauty, unique geology, and breathtaking views out into Lake Superior.