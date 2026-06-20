Wisconsin's 5 Most Scenic Apostle Islands Are Ethereal Getaways On Lake Superior
According to Wisconsin's native Anishinaabe culture, the trickster spirit Wenaboozhoo once helped the tribe in their fight against the Great Beaver, who had dammed up Lake Superior and kept its resources to himself. In his anger, Wenaboozhoo threw rocks, stones, and mud at the Beaver, which grew into islands off Wisconsin's shore. Centuries later, early French explorers named the archipelago the Apostle Islands after the 12 apostles. Today, the striking beauty of the islands inspires a similarly religious experience.
The Apostle Islands are a chain of 22 islands on Lake Superior off the coast of Bayfield, Wisconsin, 90 miles from Duluth International Airport in Minnesota. Twenty-one of the islands are part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. All offer stunning views across Lake Superior and front-row seats to its fearsome power; boat tours through the water-carved caves and shipwreck diving expeditions are popular activities in the area. Avid kayakers and nature enthusiasts who appreciate the relatively untouched beauty of the islands and Lake Superior's famously clear waters typically make their way over on calm summer days to explore the islands' sandy beaches and historic lighthouses.
To create this list, we combed through Reddit recommendations and travel and photography sites such as Apostle Islands Photography and Travel Wisconsin for insights into the beauty of the islands. We then noted the islands that featured most often and consulted official sources like the National Park Service and Friends of the Apostle Islands for information about campsites, trails, and activities. However, keep in mind that all of the Apostle Islands are popular for a reason — just because an island isn't on this list doesn't mean you won't find beauty there. For this list, we've chosen islands with an almost unearthly beauty, unique geology, and breathtaking views out into Lake Superior.
Stockton Island
In a Reddit post asking for recommendations for the Apostle Islands, the overwhelming consensus was clear: Stockton Island. And it's easy to see why. Stockton Island offers a bit of everything that makes the Apostle Islands so majestic — exceptional beaches, verdant forests, stunning views out into Lake Superior, and starry night skies straight out of a Van Gogh painting. You can even kayak through sea caves along the island's coast, although there are more dramatic examples found elsewhere in the Apostle Islands (more on that later).
The real draw of the island is its trails. Stockton Island is a hiker's dream, with over 14 miles of trails through bogs, a lagoon, and beaches with lakefront views. It's the second-largest island in the Apostle chain, and the largest within the purview of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, spanning around 7.25 miles lengthwise. According to the National Parks Service, Stockton Island has six official trails that take visitors through the old quarry, Presque Isle, the forests, and more. To explore the island's famous beaches, check out the Tombolo Trail and the Julian Trail. Between them, these trails cover two of Stockton Island's most famous features: the singing sands of Julian Bay Beach and the "tombolo" — a sand corridor connecting Presque Isle Point to the rest of Stockton Island.
If it's your first visit, you can opt for the guided day-hiking tour from Apostle Islands Cruises, which operates daily shuttles to the islands. Or, stay the night at one of its 19 individual campsites or two group campsites. The clear, starry night sky only adds to the island's mystique, and you can even catch a glimpse of the sunset as it illuminates the crystal-clear waters of the lake.
Madeline Island
Of the 22 islands in the Apostle chain, Madeline Island is the only one that isn't part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. It's also the largest island in the archipelago, and the only one with year-round residents. Despite having more modern amenities, including inns, restaurants, and drivable roads, parts of Madeline Island remain relatively undeveloped, with the same gorgeous lakeside views, outdoor adventures, and forested surroundings as the other Apostle Islands.
Head to the island's eastern shore to Big Bay State Park for outdoor recreation, shoreline trails, stunning sandy beaches, and kayaking. The park's main attraction is its 1.5-mile-long beach, which includes soft white sands and swimmable areas near shore. Kayakers can also push off from the beach to explore Madeline Island's sea caves or simply paddle through Lake Superior's clean waters. Don't wander too far from the shore, though — Lake Superior is known for its unpredictable weather, which can switch from calm to treacherous in a short period. If the lake's frigid waters are too much to bear, use the trails to explore on land. The Boardwalk Trail is great for novice hikers, with a mostly flat path through the forest and along the shoreline. If you're staying the night at Madeline Island, catch the sunset off the Bay View Trail.
Of all the islands here, Madeline Island is the easiest to access and also the most convenient to explore. The Madeline Island Ferry makes multiple daily trips to the island from Bayfield, the family-friendly gateway to the Apostle Islands. The island also has paved roads, so you can load your car onto the ferry to move around with ease. For more eco-conscious travelers, Madeline Island also offers bikes and mopeds for rent.
Devils Island
Devils Island is the most difficult to reach, but in some ways, also the most rewarding. As one of the Outer Ring islands, it bears the brunt of Lake Superior's storms. There's a campsite on the island, but it's difficult to book due to frequent closures and repairs, so most people only view the island from the water. While there is a lighthouse on land, the sea caves and clear, unobstructed panoramas of the lake are the island's main features.
As the northernmost island in the archipelago, Devils Island bears the full force of Lake Superior's temperamental weather. Over time, it has carved the island's red sandstone shoreline into dramatic sea caves, with tall arches and vaulted chambers crisscrossing beneath the surface. Lake Superior's famously clear waters beneath the caves glow a soft teal in the sunlight, revealing the pillars extending below the waterline. On the occasional calm day, there might even be opportunities for dramatic views — and photos — from within the caves themselves.
A lighthouse built in 1898 still stands on the island, a remnant of what F. Ross Holland, Jr. called "the largest and finest single collection of lighthouses in the country" in his book "Great American Lighthouses." You can tour the lighthouse during the day, but most tours don't actually stop at Devils Island. Instead, consider renting a small private charter to explore the island more closely than large tourist boats allow, or use your own speedboat. Thrill-seeking adventurers sometimes try to kayak to the island, which may be possible if you're an incredibly experienced kayaker. If you're not, stick to a chartered boat because of Lake Superior's rapidly changing conditions.
Bear Island
Bear Island is a remote gem that's great for anyone looking for a little solitude. There are no designated campsites on Bear Island, only opportunities for primitive camping, so many people skip it in favor of places with more amenities. However, if you're willing to rough it out for a night, Bear Island is a great place to catch some dark skies, paddle through sea caves, and enjoy time on a scenic sandy beach sans the crowds. It's also a good base for a stopover on the way to Devils Island.
Unlike the other islands, which may involve packed days with sea cave tours and hiking, Bear Island is best for a relaxing getaway. The northeastern beach where kayakers can pull in is a serene, secluded section with gentle waves (on a good day) that's ideal for a picnic or simply admiring the beauty of Lake Superior. As a truly remote island with no designated campsites, you're unlikely to run into many people, which means you'll often have this beach largely to yourself. If you have the time and Lake Superior cooperates, Michael Dewitt of Apostle Islands Photography suggests paddling to the sea caves at the north end of the island, where you can find "one of [his] favorite sea caves in the entire archipelago" — a gorgeous little arch with part of the roof caved in, making you feel like you're looking up at an "Alice in Wonderland"-esque rabbit hole to a different world.
Oak Island
Oak Island rises around 480 feet above Lake Superior, making it the tallest island in the Apostle chain. It's also one of the islands close to the mainland and is known for its black bear population. Despite that, the island is a great place to camp, with isolated campsites and sweeping views across the lake.
Oak Island has five individual campsites and two group campsites spread across the north and west sides of the island. All campsites come with vault toilets, picnic tables, fire rings, and food lockers, while individual campsites 1, 3, and 4 also include tent pads. According to Midwest Explorer, Campsite 4 is "possibly the finest camping spot in the state," thanks to its location on the secluded Northwest Beach, with magnificent views across Lake Superior and the distant silhouettes of some islands visible from the campsite itself. Visitors can also look forward to extremely dark night skies and possible Northern Lights views.
If you're staying overnight on Oak Island, take the time to explore its 11.5 miles of trails. The longest trail is the Loop Trail at 5.2 miles, which takes you inland to the island's highest point before returning toward the sandspit. But the highlight is the Overlook Trail. It splits off from the Loop Trail and heads north to the Overlook, a cliff 200 feet above Lake Superior, with awe-inspiring views across the lake and nearby islands. Once upon a time, this was also where you could see the famous Hole in the Wall Arch. Unfortunately, during the winter between 2009 and 2010, the arch collapsed in a powerful Lake Superior storm.