Forget England, Visit Europe's Affordable Country With Colorful Cities, Festivals, And Endless Outdoor Fun
Across the Atlantic Ocean, travelers are greeted by numerous countries that are teeming with interesting cultural experiences, delicious culinary options, and gorgeous architecture all their own. Of course, there's England, home to famous cities like London, Oxford, and Cambridge. These destinations boast quintessential English pubs filled with locals downing a pint, as well as grand landmarks like Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey. But travelers will also find that England isn't exactly budget-friendly and may eat through their travel funds faster than they can say fish and chips. Well, forget England, because there's an affordable European country that has colorful cities, engaging festivals, and endless outdoor fun: Poland.
I've had the pleasure of exploring this incredible Central European gem. During my trip, I traveled from the northern city of Gdańsk to the southern mountain town of Zakopane, where picturesque views and rolling fields dotted with sheep create a postcard-worthy landscape. What struck me most was the sheer variety of experiences Poland offers. Every city, town, and village seemed more beautiful than the last. I wandered through colorful town squares lined with rows of buildings that looked as though they had been lifted straight from the pages of a fairytale, their vibrant facades depicting stories and centuries of history.
But Poland isn't just a feast for the eyes. It's also remarkably affordable thanks to the Polish złoty. Compared to destinations like the U.K., which takes the pound sterling, the U.S. dollar stretches much further in Poland, allowing travelers to get more value from their budget. And like most travelers, we can appreciate the satisfaction of making every dollar go a little further, making Poland a destination that needs to be on your travel bucket list.
Enjoy Poland's affordable and budget-friendly travel
As travelers, we all know that costs can pile up faster than a plane at takeoff. There's the flight, the hotel, transportation, and, of course, food — which is arguably the best part of traveling. What's a lot less enjoyable is checking your bank account after a night out, especially in places like London. According to Numbeo, the average cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant in "The Big Smoke" is approximately $107, and that's before you add drinks. The monthly cost of rent in London's city center is around a staggering $3,000. Ouch.
From my experience, traveling in Poland was a breath of fresh air in that regard. The value was exceptional, and the quality of the food, accommodations, and even museum visits felt well worth the cost. Whether you're traveling on a shoestring budget, or looking to indulge in luxury hotels and spa treatments, Poland offers options for every type of traveler. According to Budget Your Trip, the average daily cost of traveling in Poland is approximately $81 per person, including accommodations, food, and transportation. Based on data collected from thousands of travelers, its estimated that a trip to Poland for two people costs roughly $1,138 for a week, with additional sightseeing expenses included.
According to Numbeo, the average price of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant in Warsaw is approximately $60. A bottle of water costs around $0.77, a bottle of beer about $1.27, and a one-bedroom apartment in Warsaw's city center rents for roughly $1,255 per month. Venture outside the city center, and that figure drops to under $1,000 per month. With prices like these, it's no wonder that Poland's been listed as one of Europe's five most affordable destinations to visit.
Experience Poland through its scenic outdoors, lively festivals and colorful cities
With over 15,000 miles of trails, outdoor adventures are never far away in Poland. Nestled in the Tatra Mountains, Zakopane is a charming tourist paradise known for its breathtaking views and recreation opportunities. A hike to Morskie Oko, the largest lake in the Tatras, is a must, with its turquoise waters and scenic forest trails. For more hiking, Nowy Targ in the Podhale Region offers beautiful trails through the Bor na Czerwonem Nature Reserve. Beyond hiking, the Hel Peninsula is a hotspot for windsurfing, kitesurfing, and cycling, with stunning views of the Baltic Sea.
Poland also knows how to celebrate, with vibrant festivals taking place throughout the year — and there's always something for every visitor. Music lovers should check out the Open'er Festival in Gdynia, one of Poland's three easy-to-access coastal cities, which features a diverse lineup of artists. Foodies can head to Kraków's annual Pierogi Festival, dedicated to Poland's beloved national dish. Visitors can sample countless varieties, from classic cheese-and-potato fillings to sweeter options like blueberry pierogi topped with cream.
Poland is home to some colorful cities and stunning architecture. Warsaw — largely rebuilt after World War II — has a vibrant square where tourists and locals gather over a cold Żywiec beer, soaking in the atmosphere. Łódź is an under-the-radar city noted for its eclectic architecture, while, Wrocław, stood out with one of the most colorful town squares I've seen, anchored by its ornate town hall. Of course, Kraków, Gdańsk, and Warsaw are must-visits, but smaller cities like Opole, Bielsko-Biała, and Żywiec reveal some of Poland's most underrated and colorful hidden gems off the usual tourist trail, and getting to them is often easier than pronouncing their names correctly.