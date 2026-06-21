Forget England, Visit Europe's Affordable Country With Colorful Cities, Festivals, And Endless Outdoor Fun

Across the Atlantic Ocean, travelers are greeted by numerous countries that are teeming with interesting cultural experiences, delicious culinary options, and gorgeous architecture all their own. Of course, there's England, home to famous cities like London, Oxford, and Cambridge. These destinations boast quintessential English pubs filled with locals downing a pint, as well as grand landmarks like Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey. But travelers will also find that England isn't exactly budget-friendly and may eat through their travel funds faster than they can say fish and chips. Well, forget England, because there's an affordable European country that has colorful cities, engaging festivals, and endless outdoor fun: Poland.

I've had the pleasure of exploring this incredible Central European gem. During my trip, I traveled from the northern city of Gdańsk to the southern mountain town of Zakopane, where picturesque views and rolling fields dotted with sheep create a postcard-worthy landscape. What struck me most was the sheer variety of experiences Poland offers. Every city, town, and village seemed more beautiful than the last. I wandered through colorful town squares lined with rows of buildings that looked as though they had been lifted straight from the pages of a fairytale, their vibrant facades depicting stories and centuries of history.

But Poland isn't just a feast for the eyes. It's also remarkably affordable thanks to the Polish złoty. Compared to destinations like the U.K., which takes the pound sterling, the U.S. dollar stretches much further in Poland, allowing travelers to get more value from their budget. And like most travelers, we can appreciate the satisfaction of making every dollar go a little further, making Poland a destination that needs to be on your travel bucket list.