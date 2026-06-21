What Chicago's 5 Best Suburbs To Visit All Have In Common

Many visitors to Chicago get entranced by the millions of things they can do there and never leave the city. This is a mistake! Some of the Midwest's greatest treasures are found in the surrounding suburbs: Wilmette's jaw-dropping Baháʼí House of Worship, the enchanting Naperville Riverwalk, thrilling Six Flags Great America, and the list goes on.

But with hundreds of suburbs to potentially visit — 205 to be exact — how does one choose? I grew up in Chicago's 'burbs. My top five recommendations are Evanston and Wilmette to the north and Oak Park, Naperville, and Geneva to the west. These suburbs have several interesting things in common that appeal to out-of-town visitors. First, they're within an hour or two from the city via public transportation, so you don't need a car to access them. Because who wants to brave the snarls of Chicago traffic if you don't have to? No thanks!

Second, they are mostly walkable, meaning you can exit the train and easily and safely walk to shops, restaurants, and interesting sights or attractions. Finally, all these towns have a unique offering or combination of offerings — something special to see or experience that makes them stand out. This could be a historic monument, a dreamy harbor, an enclave with a cool vibe — or a combination.