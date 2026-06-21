What Chicago's 5 Best Suburbs To Visit All Have In Common
Many visitors to Chicago get entranced by the millions of things they can do there and never leave the city. This is a mistake! Some of the Midwest's greatest treasures are found in the surrounding suburbs: Wilmette's jaw-dropping Baháʼí House of Worship, the enchanting Naperville Riverwalk, thrilling Six Flags Great America, and the list goes on.
But with hundreds of suburbs to potentially visit — 205 to be exact — how does one choose? I grew up in Chicago's 'burbs. My top five recommendations are Evanston and Wilmette to the north and Oak Park, Naperville, and Geneva to the west. These suburbs have several interesting things in common that appeal to out-of-town visitors. First, they're within an hour or two from the city via public transportation, so you don't need a car to access them. Because who wants to brave the snarls of Chicago traffic if you don't have to? No thanks!
Second, they are mostly walkable, meaning you can exit the train and easily and safely walk to shops, restaurants, and interesting sights or attractions. Finally, all these towns have a unique offering or combination of offerings — something special to see or experience that makes them stand out. This could be a historic monument, a dreamy harbor, an enclave with a cool vibe — or a combination.
Chicago's best northern suburbs: Evanston and Wilmette
I went to college in Evanston, so I might be biased, but my guess is that many Chicagoans would agree that it's one of Chicago's stand-out suburbs, blending picturesque parks and beaches with a dynamic downtown, elegant homes along Lake Michigan, and the beautiful campus of Northwestern University. Evanston meets all the criteria I named previously. From Chicago, you can get there via either the Metra commuter train (the Union Pacific North or UP-N) or CTA's "L" or elevated train (Red Line to Purple Line) in less than an hour. From the Davis train or "L" station, it's a 10-minute walk to the Northwestern campus, a jumble of new and old buildings spread across several miles of scenic shoreline, the Chicago skyline visible in the distance. Majestic old oaks dot the grounds and turn brilliant colors in autumn — the loveliest season to visit, in my opinion.
The next suburb on the list, Wilmette, is a walkable North Shore gem with indie shops and storybook streets. Its downtown is indeed charming, but the real gem lies a few miles east – the massive, intricately carved ivory dome of the Baháʼí House of Worship overlooking meticulously landscaped grounds, Wilmette Harbor, and the sapphire expanse of Lake Michigan. Admire the exterior and interior of the majestic temple, but also stop in the Welcome Center on Linden Avenue to learn about the history of the temple and the fascinating Baháʼí religion, which espouses the oneness of all religions. Here's the thing — you could actually stroll north from the Northwestern campus and reach the Baháʼí House of Worship in about 25 minutes. From there, it's a 20-minute walk to the Linden "L" station to return to Chicago. This way you easily see two different suburbs in the same trip north.
Chicago's best eastern suburbs: Oak Park, Naperville, and Geneva
Heading west on Metra's Union Pacific West (UP-W) train line, you can reach Oak Park in less than 20 minutes. This is another walkable suburb with small-town charm and immaculate architecture, much of it designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. In fact, Oak Park has the highest concentration of Frank Lloyd Wright-designed buildings in the U.S. To see the architect's own home and learn more about his life and legacy, visit the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio. Stroll around the neighborhood to admire more of his work, including the Harrison Young House, the Nathan G. Moore House, and the George W. Furbeck House, all within a few blocks of the studio.
Named the "Best Place to Live in America" in 2026 by premier data aggregation firm, Niche, Naperville earns sky-high marks across almost every livability category known to humankind. But with its historic downtown and brick-paved River Walk along the DuPage River, it's also a stellar place to visit. The trip from Chicago to Naperville on Metra's BNSF commuter train takes approximately one hour. From the Metra station, it's a 30-minute walk through the historic district to reach the River Walk.
Last, but certainly not least, is Geneva — a tucked-away riverside town that feels straight out of a storybook. The magic of this place lies in its historic charm combined with its small-town vibe and proximity to pristine nature. From Chicago, the trip to Geneva on Metra's UP-W takes little more than an hour. From the train station, waltz a few steps into downtown to see what's brewing, and visit the Geneva History Museum to learn more about the town's past. If you're craving some outdoor time, rent a bike and ride along the Fox River Bike Trail. To get out on the water, rent a kayak or canoe and paddle down the Fabulous Fox Water Trail instead.