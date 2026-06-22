Sandwiched Between Baltimore And D.C. Is A Historic Town With Outdoor Adventures And Local Delicacies

The greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas are rife with places that could attract different types of travelers. There are options for history buffs, museum lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts, to name a few. While the Charm City and the nation's capital are bucket-list destinations in their own right, there are plenty of towns in between which peek interest. One of those is Elkridge. Sandwiched between the two powerhouse cities, it is known for historical charm, tasty eats, and outdoor adventures.

Elkridge has a population of over 28,000 people (per World Population Review). It is 14 miles south of Baltimore and 30 miles north of Washington, D.C., along the Patapsco River in Maryland's Howard County. With a history which dates back to 1687, Elkridge is the oldest settlement in the county and one of the oldest towns in the state. Originally named "Elk Ridge Landing" during its early days as a colonial seaport for tobacco transportation, the town would become a major iron producer, hub for B & O Railroad, and site of a telegraph relay station. The 8.4-square-mile town is full of historic landmarks, including the most notable 1833 Thomas Viaduct, recognized as the world's oldest multi-span masonry curved bridge, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

While you can visit town year-round, the ideal seasons for a trip to Elkridge are spring and fall. Spring brings mild weather and a floral bloom, while autumn offers the presence of colorful foliage. This will allow travelers to escape the summer heat and humidity and avoid the cold winter temperatures. Its proximity to an expansive riverfront state park may also draw lovers of the outdoors to Elkridge. Additionally, visitors can discover local dining delicacies.