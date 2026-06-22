Sandwiched Between Baltimore And D.C. Is A Historic Town With Outdoor Adventures And Local Delicacies
The greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas are rife with places that could attract different types of travelers. There are options for history buffs, museum lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts, to name a few. While the Charm City and the nation's capital are bucket-list destinations in their own right, there are plenty of towns in between which peek interest. One of those is Elkridge. Sandwiched between the two powerhouse cities, it is known for historical charm, tasty eats, and outdoor adventures.
Elkridge has a population of over 28,000 people (per World Population Review). It is 14 miles south of Baltimore and 30 miles north of Washington, D.C., along the Patapsco River in Maryland's Howard County. With a history which dates back to 1687, Elkridge is the oldest settlement in the county and one of the oldest towns in the state. Originally named "Elk Ridge Landing" during its early days as a colonial seaport for tobacco transportation, the town would become a major iron producer, hub for B & O Railroad, and site of a telegraph relay station. The 8.4-square-mile town is full of historic landmarks, including the most notable 1833 Thomas Viaduct, recognized as the world's oldest multi-span masonry curved bridge, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
While you can visit town year-round, the ideal seasons for a trip to Elkridge are spring and fall. Spring brings mild weather and a floral bloom, while autumn offers the presence of colorful foliage. This will allow travelers to escape the summer heat and humidity and avoid the cold winter temperatures. Its proximity to an expansive riverfront state park may also draw lovers of the outdoors to Elkridge. Additionally, visitors can discover local dining delicacies.
Explore historic Elkridge and sample local fare
A history-themed tour could start with the Elkridge Heritage Society, located inside the Brumbaugh House. Now a museum, the building has been around since about 1870. Public hours are limited to the third Saturday of each month, but people can also schedule appointments. You could also visit the Lawyers Hill Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The area includes the Belmont Manor and Historic Park. The manor house was built for Elkridge's founding family, the Dorseys, and now serves as an event venue that offers tours on a limited basis. Other significant sites include the St. Augustine's Catholic and Melville Chapel United Methodist churches as well as the Elkridge Furnace Inn, which is the site of a former iron furnace.
In Elkridge, you'll also find foods that are famous in Baltimore and the greater Chesapeake Bay area. Examples include crab cakes, fried oysters, and crab soups. The region is also known for pit beef. A barbecued meat with a crunchy exterior, it is cooked rare, thinly sliced, and typically served on sandwiches. Additionally, you might encounter coddies (deep-fried cod patties that contain potatoes and seasoning).
A visit to DR Seafood and BBQ can satisfy cravings for pit beef, fried oysters, and soups. The riverfront Elkridge Furnace Inn, which received positive ratings on Tripadvisor for its atmosphere and food quality, has garnered praise for its crab cakes. The family restaurant and sports bar, Stained Glass Pub, is also highly rated Tripadvisor for its crab cakes. You might have a hard time finding coddies outside of Baltimore delis and markets, but according to social media posts, the Green Valley Marketplace in Elkridge sells them. If you're looking for more Maryland dining and shopping, head 28 miles away to Bethesda, a walkable town with trendy shops and vibrant eateries.
Engage in outdoor recreation across Elkridge
Elkridge and its surrounding area serve as a hub for outdoor adventure in the central section of the state. The 415-acre Rockburn Branch Park offers 9 miles of trails through scenic landscapes of wooded areas, marshes and streams along with a variety of sporting fields, tennis courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, BMX bike track, and picnic areas. If you're lucky, you might even spy some of the park's wildlife species, such as deer, groundhogs, red foxes, and bats.
When exploring farther away from town, outdoor lovers must-visit is the 16,000-acre Patapsco Valley State Park. Known for lush forests, waterfalls, and historic bridges, it features 200 miles of multi-use trails. You can access the historic Thomas Viaduct at the Avalon Area entrance to the park, located 17 miles from Elkridge. Traverse the Patapsco Swinging Bridge. A wooden structure suspended by cables, it connects a series of pathways, including the Grist Mill Trail and Cascade Falls Loop Trail. The 2.3-mile route is considered family-friendly given its flat terrain. It culminates in scenic views and a cascading waterfall, per AllTrails. The park is popular with mountain bikers for the varying terrain, which can accommodate riders with different skill levels.
Getting to Elkridge is easy. It's 8 miles from Thurgood Marshall Baltimore Washington International Airport and 35 miles from Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan National Airport. The Maryland Rail Area Commuter (MARC)' Camden line stops directly in Elkridge, allowing for transit connections from both cities. While on a trip in this region, you can stop in nearby Odenton. A quaint Maryland suburb with family-friendly parks and hiking trails, it is only 16 miles away. You could also head 20 miles away to the historic community of Sandy Spring, which boasts an adventure park, museums, and art.