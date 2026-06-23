The 9 Prettiest Destinations Just An Easy Day Trip Away From Buffalo, New York
With a convenient location right by the Canadian border, Buffalo is known for its easy access to tourist attractions like the Niagara Falls. The city itself has botanical gardens and bucket-list restaurants, but its strength lies in its proximity to some of the most gorgeous parts of Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, and Canada. Just a short drive from Buffalo, you can go on some of the most stunning hikes in the state, explore avant-garde museums, splash in crystal-clear waters by sandy beaches, and much more.
Since this list focuses on day trips from Buffalo, we looked through discussions on websites like Reddit and Fodor's Travel Talk Forums, alongside editorial content from publications like USA Today, to uncover the most popular day-trip destinations near Buffalo. In no particular order, our list focuses on places within a 2.5-hour drive from the city. With a morning departure, you have enough time to spend a few hours at your destination and return by evening. There's a little something for everyone here — from picturesque beaches and wild hikes to quaint towns and awe-inspiring natural formations.
Letchworth State Park, New York
Letchworth State Park, considered the "Grand Canyon of the East," is just over an hour (60 miles) from Buffalo. The park is known for towering waterfalls that crash into the Genesee River, steep canyons hundreds of feet deep, and lush forests, which turn into a canvas of yellows and oranges during fall. Per the park's website, Letchworth is "one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S." Plus, its Autism Nature Trail is an accessible path, where visitors with sensory sensitivities can learn and interact with the natural surroundings.
Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada
Niagara Falls is a well-known tourist destination just 25 minutes from Buffalo, but you can easily combine it with the award-winning wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake to make the most of your day. Just add another 30 minutes or so to your drive and bring your passport. Highlighted on Fodor's Travel Talk Forums, the Canadian town's quaint, Victorian townhouses and flower-lined streets are a fantastic addition to the usual Niagara Falls trip. Plus, you can explore the falls from the Canadian side if you haven't before — pro-tip: take a zip-lining tour of Niagara Falls.
Ellicottville, New York
Ellicottville is a cute little mountain village just an hour south of Buffalo, at the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains. Known as "Western New York's playground" (via Ellicottville NY), the town features stunning winter ski slopes that morph into thrilling mountain biking trails come summer. But the mountain trails aren't the only picturesque part of town. Ellicottville features charming and well-preserved 19th-century architecture (much of which is on the National Register of Historic Places) and a pedestrian-friendly main street, earning its place among the Best Main Streets in USA Today's 2024 Reader's Choice Awards.
Allegany State Park, New York
Allegany State Park is Western New York's "Wilderness Playground" near Pennsylvania. A hiker's paradise, it offers around 80 miles of trails through dense forests, towering mountains, and tranquil lakes. During fall, the approximately 65,000-acre park turns into a stunning tapestry of reds and oranges mixed with deep green. There's far too much to explore at Allegany State Park in a single day, but it's still easy to make regular day trips here from Buffalo, as the park is only 1.5 hours away. You could also camp overnight at the park for a weekend trip.
Chestnut Ridge Park, New York
Located in Orchard Park, only 20 minutes from downtown Buffalo, Chestnut Ridge Park offers scenic picnic areas, playgrounds for families with kids, and pretty hiking and biking trails through the forest. But the crème-de-la-crème of Chestnut Ridge Park is the Eternal Flames Waterfall Hike, which leads you to a natural waterfall... on fire. Or, more accurately, a grotto behind the waterfall naturally emits gas that can be lit to produce flames, making the waterfall appear as if it's on fire. Enjoy a relaxing day out with a short hike and a picnic.
Corning, New York
Around 2.5 hours from Buffalo is a charming settlement in the Finger Lakes Area that combines world-class cultural institutions with scenic walkable spaces and hearty farm-to-table food. Corning is known for its vibrant artistic scene and hosts two famous museums — the Rockwell Museum and the Corning Museum of Glass. With its pretty 19th-century architecture juxtaposed with sleek glass facades, walkable pedestrian streets, and thriving local artisans, Corning earns its designation as one of the best small towns in the Northeast in USA Today's 2026 Reader's Choice Awards.
Watkins Glen, New York
Many places lean on two or more complementary ideas to boost tourism — like outdoor activities and scenic natural beauty, or luxury accommodations and upscale cultural activities. But one small town in New York's Finger Lakes area appeals to a wider variety of travelers. Watkins Glen is famous for its surrounding beauty (and the outdoor adventures herein), as well as its elegant Seneca Lake Wine Trail. Just drive 2.5 hours from Buffalo to weave through 19 gorgeous waterfalls in Watkins Glen State Park or muse over the undertones of award-winning wines.
Presque Isle State Park, Pennsylvania
It might seem strange to consider traveling two hours from Buffalo (a city with beaches on Lake Erie's shore) to Presque Isle State Park, another destination alongside Lake Erie. But frequent beachgoers usually prefer Presque Isle's beaches because of their cleanliness and generally better water quality, per Reddit. Presque Isle also boasts a longer shoreline — 7.5 miles compared to the smaller Buffalo beaches. The state park also has much better birding and hiking opportunities, making it worth the drive.
Crystal Beach, Canada
Long-time Buffalo residents might be familiar with this destination. From 1888 to 1989, the Canadian beach town of Crystal Beach (25 minutes from Buffalo) was home to a famous amusement park. While that park no longer exists, the beautiful sandy beach and crystal-clear waters (which earned the town its name) still play host to a horde of weekend residents. Since it gets crowded on the weekends, we suggest visiting during the week. Day passes to the beach are also cheaper from Monday through Thursday — $5 per person instead of $10.