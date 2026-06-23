The 9 Prettiest Destinations Just An Easy Day Trip Away From Buffalo, New York

With a convenient location right by the Canadian border, Buffalo is known for its easy access to tourist attractions like the Niagara Falls. The city itself has botanical gardens and bucket-list restaurants, but its strength lies in its proximity to some of the most gorgeous parts of Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, and Canada. Just a short drive from Buffalo, you can go on some of the most stunning hikes in the state, explore avant-garde museums, splash in crystal-clear waters by sandy beaches, and much more.

Since this list focuses on day trips from Buffalo, we looked through discussions on websites like Reddit and Fodor's Travel Talk Forums, alongside editorial content from publications like USA Today, to uncover the most popular day-trip destinations near Buffalo. In no particular order, our list focuses on places within a 2.5-hour drive from the city. With a morning departure, you have enough time to spend a few hours at your destination and return by evening. There's a little something for everyone here — from picturesque beaches and wild hikes to quaint towns and awe-inspiring natural formations.