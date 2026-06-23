8 Top-Rated Campgrounds Less Than 2 Hours Outside Redding, California

The city of Redding is centrally located in Northern California, making it a convenient jumping-off point for some of the best camping in this part of the state. Within two hours of the city, you can find top-rated campgrounds inside some of the state's most scenic natural areas, such as the Lassen Volcanic National Park and the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

In these areas, you can find a variety of natural landscapes, from towering volcanic peaks and pine trees to stunning glassy lakes and rushing rivers. As you can imagine, there are a number of outdoor activities you can do, such as hiking, mountain biking, fishing, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. The fun doesn't end in winter either, when you can do cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling, too.

With so many great locations and recreational activities to choose from, it can be difficult to choose a spot to pitch your tent or park your trailer. We've checked out real user reviews on Google Maps, Recreation.gov, and The Dyrt to compile a list of eight top-rated campgrounds within two hours of Redding. The campgrounds on this list range from dry or primitive sites with few amenities to fully developed campgrounds with bathrooms, cabins, and RV hookups.