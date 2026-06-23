8 Top-Rated Campgrounds Less Than 2 Hours Outside Redding, California
The city of Redding is centrally located in Northern California, making it a convenient jumping-off point for some of the best camping in this part of the state. Within two hours of the city, you can find top-rated campgrounds inside some of the state's most scenic natural areas, such as the Lassen Volcanic National Park and the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
In these areas, you can find a variety of natural landscapes, from towering volcanic peaks and pine trees to stunning glassy lakes and rushing rivers. As you can imagine, there are a number of outdoor activities you can do, such as hiking, mountain biking, fishing, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. The fun doesn't end in winter either, when you can do cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling, too.
With so many great locations and recreational activities to choose from, it can be difficult to choose a spot to pitch your tent or park your trailer. We've checked out real user reviews on Google Maps, Recreation.gov, and The Dyrt to compile a list of eight top-rated campgrounds within two hours of Redding. The campgrounds on this list range from dry or primitive sites with few amenities to fully developed campgrounds with bathrooms, cabins, and RV hookups.
Castle Lake Campground - Shasta-Trinity National Forest
Located just an hour and 20 minutes from Redding near the underrated, mountainous Castle Crags State Park, the Castle Lake Campground — with 4.6 stars on Google — offers primitive campsites in the California wilderness. With its secluded location, you can enjoy quiet days and nights among your fellow campers and the towering pine trees. The site also has easy access to Castle Lake and the lesser-known Heart Lake, just a 1.5-mile hike away. The only drawback is that there are only six sites and no reservation system, so it's first-come, first-served.
Douglas City Campground - Trinity River
Situated by the Trinity River and a 55-minute drive from Redding, the Douglas City Campground is a great spot for those looking to combine camping with riverfront recreation. The campground offers 24 sites for tents and small RVs, many of which are within walking distance of the river. With 4.6 and 4.5 stars on Google Maps and Recreation.gov, respectively, reviewers enjoy the facilities — including flush toilets and hot showers, which are rare in Bureau of Land Management (BLM) areas — and the warm hosts who live onsite.
Jubilee Railroad Campground & RV Resort - Castle Crags State Park
For train lovers or those seeking a family-friendly camping trip to Castle Crags, consider the Jubilee Railroad Campground & RV Resort that's under an hour from Redding. With 4.7 stars on Google Maps and The Dyrt, past visitors commend the site for its cleanliness, private sites, and outstanding facilities. Don't have a tent or RV? Reserve a stay in one of the retrofitted cabooses or cabins on-site. There is also a dining car that serves brunch and dinner, a pool area, a stargazing meadow (the area is a dark-sky certified region), and rentals for outdoor games and activities.
Fowlers Campground - Shasta-Trinity National Park
Located in the Shasta Cascade region, also known as the "Waterfall Mecca" of California, Fowlers Campground is a great place to unwind in nature. Just 90 minutes from Redding and hundreds of positive reviews across Recreation.gov, Google Maps, and The Dyrt, campers love the easy access to local trails and the nearby McCloud Waterfalls. Visitors can also go trout fishing on the river and enjoy the peace and tranquility the campground offers. Fowlers Campground has potable water and toilets, with space for both tents and mid-sized RVs.
Girard Ridge Lookout - Shasta-Trinity National Park
While the Girard Ridge Lookout isn't your typical campground, with its positive reviews across Google Maps, Recreation.gov, and The Dyrt, it stands out as a unique overnight option. Located an hour and 20 minutes from Redding, Girard Ridge is one of the last historic fire lookouts in the area, dating back to 1931. With sweeping views of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest and surrounding mountains, including Mount Shasta, it's not your usual campground experience. Reservations open six months in advance on Recreation.gov, and given the site's popularity, it's best to book early.
Lassen RV Campground - Lassen Volcanic National Park
Located an hour and 45 minutes from Redding, the Lassen RV Park Campground offers an inclusive camping environment for all individuals, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation. With some of the most overwhelmingly positive reviews on this list — 4.8 stars with 151 reviews on Google Maps — past visitors frequently highlight the management and amenities. In addition to the large private RV sites with partial and full hookups, there is paid Wi-Fi, a pool, communal amenities, and a cabin and apartment for rent on the grounds, too.
Summit Lake Campground North - Lassen Volcanic National Park
With views of Summit Lake, Lassen Peak, and the surrounding pines, the Summit Lake Campground North is a scenic option for pitching a tent. Located in one of California's least visited national parks, Lassen Volcanic National Park, the campground is just an hour and 15 minutes from Redding. With the views and trails at your fingertips, this campground earns its fair share of 5-star reviews on Recreation.gov. When not hiking, you can eat at the picnic tables by the lake, take in the tall pines, and stargaze at night. Past visitors have noted the sites are smaller and better suited to tent camping than RVs.
Oak Bottom Campground - Whiskeytown Lake
For boaters and campers looking for a quick weekend trip, head to Oak Bottom Campground in Whiskeytown, just 22 minutes from Redding. This campground is near a secret, tranquil lake beach in Whiskeytown Lake, and the hundreds of positive reviews on Google cite the lake as a favorite feature of the area. With 94 walk-in tent sites and 22 RV spaces, campers can enjoy quick access to Oak Bottom Beach and the nearby marina from this campground. Just be sure to bring some shade, as some sites don't have much foliage.