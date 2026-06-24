Forget Thailand, Visit This Gorgeous Beach In Vietnam For Soft Sand, Sweeping Ocean Views, And Snorkeling
With 32.9 million international tourists in 2025, Thailand ranks as the world's eighth most visited country. However, tourists are increasingly choosing Vietnam, as Thailand is becoming more expensive and pricing itself out of the budget travel market, while starting to feel too crowded. Meanwhile, Vietnam is becoming a popular destination, and you can see why for yourself by taking in the beauty of Sao Beach, at the southern edge of Phú Quốc Island. Visitors say that this beautiful white-sand stretch has strikingly clear water, which is even more appealing from below the surface. Sao Beach gives you the opportunity to go snorkeling along over 1,180 acres of coral reef.
Spanning over 4 miles, Sao Beach offers a peaceful retreat with fine silvery sand and shallow, turquoise waters. It almost feels like you're in a desktop screensaver image, with gorgeous leaning palm trees dotting the shoreline. One review on Google Maps says that Sao Beach "absolutely deserves its reputation for soft white sand." You can take in the postcard-perfect sweeping views from a sunbed, or have lunch at one of the restaurants overlooking the beach. While the beach itself is free, you have to pay to use the sunbeds and umbrellas (although, if you're staying at a beachfront hotel, these may be included in the price).
If you want a relaxing vacation at Sao Beach, you have to first fly to either Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) or Hanoi (HAN). From there, catch a short domestic flight to Phú Quốc International Airport (PQC), and then take a taxi southward. An easy option is a seaside hotel, like My Lan Resort & Restaurant, but vacation rentals are also available on Airbnb.
Popular activities at Sao Beach
There are a few reasons why people keep returning to Phú Quốc, and the beaches are a major one. For starters, you can take advantage of thrill-seeking water sports, such as jet skiing and windsurfing. If you're ready for a step up, trade the motor for wind power and have a go at kitesurfing. Between November and April, the island has reliable seasonal winds in the 15 to 25-knot range, while the calm water makes things relatively easy for beginners. Alternatively, catch a bird's-eye view of the beach while parasailing, or for less effort but equal amounts of excitement, go for a fun banana boat ride.
You have to bring your snorkeling equipment to see the life underwater. Here, you have the opportunity to spot around 150 fish species. From thriving coral reefs and parrotfish to yellowtail fusiliers and butterflyfish, you'll observe lots of colorful creatures. If you forget your gear, rent the basics right on the sand, or book a scuba diving excursion to enjoy the reef in more detail. Another popular activity at Sao Beach is kayaking. Whether you opt for a solo or tandem trip, paddle along the gentle waves for a light workout. You'll find vendors by the beach to rent kayaks and paddleboards.
Tropical vacations come with panoramic vistas, with what one Google reviewer says are "many beautiful views for taking Instagram-worthy photos." Another visitor wrote that "the scenery here is truly beautiful and very peaceful." While you're lounging on the beach, grab a drink or a bite to eat from one of the beachside restaurants to use their showers and changing rooms. Just make sure you prepare properly for your Vietnam vacation and remember the important details, like bringing enough cash.
Top tips for the best possible vacation
There are a few important things to consider when planning international travel, such as weather conditions. Sao Beach is best visited between November and March, during the dry season. This is when the weather is at its sunniest, with calm waters. However, this is also the region's high season. Before that statement scares you off, though, Vietnam saw 21.2 million visitors in 2025 compared to Thailand's 32.9 million, meaning it's far less congested, and Sao Beach still doesn't get the intense tourist crowds that are typical of Thailand.
You can also try your luck by traveling during the shoulder seasons, around April/June and October. You might catch good beach days during these months, but expect short afternoon showers if you end up going earlier in the year. October, on the other hand, mostly has rain in the evenings. Aside from being less crowded, another advantage of the shoulder season is that prices are lower. Vietnam is already one of the world's cheapest travel destinations, and it gets even more budget-friendly when affordability is a priority.
Naturally, weekdays are a lot less busy than weekends and holidays. As for what time of the day to enjoy the beach, the earlier, the better. The sun is gentler in the mornings, and you might have the pristine sand almost entirely to yourself. For the most panoramic vistas of the beach, take your camera and head there for sunrise. Since it faces east, the sun pops up directly over the ocean in the morning. Sao Beach in Phú Quốc is just one of many under-the-radar destinations in Vietnam worth visiting. For more tropical paradise vibes and uncrowded luxury, Con Dao is another good option.