Forget Thailand, Visit This Gorgeous Beach In Vietnam For Soft Sand, Sweeping Ocean Views, And Snorkeling

With 32.9 million international tourists in 2025, Thailand ranks as the world's eighth most visited country. However, tourists are increasingly choosing Vietnam, as Thailand is becoming more expensive and pricing itself out of the budget travel market, while starting to feel too crowded. Meanwhile, Vietnam is becoming a popular destination, and you can see why for yourself by taking in the beauty of Sao Beach, at the southern edge of Phú Quốc Island. Visitors say that this beautiful white-sand stretch has strikingly clear water, which is even more appealing from below the surface. Sao Beach gives you the opportunity to go snorkeling along over 1,180 acres of coral reef.

Spanning over 4 miles, Sao Beach offers a peaceful retreat with fine silvery sand and shallow, turquoise waters. It almost feels like you're in a desktop screensaver image, with gorgeous leaning palm trees dotting the shoreline. One review on Google Maps says that Sao Beach "absolutely deserves its reputation for soft white sand." You can take in the postcard-perfect sweeping views from a sunbed, or have lunch at one of the restaurants overlooking the beach. While the beach itself is free, you have to pay to use the sunbeds and umbrellas (although, if you're staying at a beachfront hotel, these may be included in the price).

If you want a relaxing vacation at Sao Beach, you have to first fly to either Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) or Hanoi (HAN). From there, catch a short domestic flight to Phú Quốc International Airport (PQC), and then take a taxi southward. An easy option is a seaside hotel, like My Lan Resort & Restaurant, but vacation rentals are also available on Airbnb.