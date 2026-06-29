Sandwiched Between St. Louis And Nashville Is Illinois' Only-Known Dormant Volcano Hidden In Plain Sight

Most people are familiar with Illinois as the home of Chicago, or perhaps as the starting point of Route 66. However, the state also features a notable geological wonder: Hicks Dome. Most volcanoes in the U.S. are on the West Coast, in Alaska, or in Hawaii., but Hicks Dome is, in fact, a dormant Midwestern volcano — one that's kept scientists fascinated for years because of its unique geology, featuring rare types of igneous rocks and an unusually high concentration of radioactive minerals and rare earth metals. Scientists have been studying Hicks Dome since the late 1980s, conducting research such as radiometric surveys and mineral sample analysis with the aim of using some of the mineral deposits in different industries including for producing electronics.

Hidden in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois, Hicks Dome is just over a two-and-a-half-hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri, or a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Nashville, Tennessee. Hicks Dome never really erupted, but it still left a subtle mark on the landscape and in the soil, and the Illinois State Geological Survey actively studies the area today. "It's been shrouded in mystery, and not a lot of people realize that this volcanic feature is actually in their backyard," Southern Illinois University geologist Daniel Hummer told St. Louis Public Radio KWMU-1 in 2023. There are no other dormant volcanoes in the state, though — as far as anyone knows, at least.