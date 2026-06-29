Sandwiched Between St. Louis And Nashville Is Illinois' Only-Known Dormant Volcano Hidden In Plain Sight
Most people are familiar with Illinois as the home of Chicago, or perhaps as the starting point of Route 66. However, the state also features a notable geological wonder: Hicks Dome. Most volcanoes in the U.S. are on the West Coast, in Alaska, or in Hawaii., but Hicks Dome is, in fact, a dormant Midwestern volcano — one that's kept scientists fascinated for years because of its unique geology, featuring rare types of igneous rocks and an unusually high concentration of radioactive minerals and rare earth metals. Scientists have been studying Hicks Dome since the late 1980s, conducting research such as radiometric surveys and mineral sample analysis with the aim of using some of the mineral deposits in different industries including for producing electronics.
Hidden in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois, Hicks Dome is just over a two-and-a-half-hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri, or a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Nashville, Tennessee. Hicks Dome never really erupted, but it still left a subtle mark on the landscape and in the soil, and the Illinois State Geological Survey actively studies the area today. "It's been shrouded in mystery, and not a lot of people realize that this volcanic feature is actually in their backyard," Southern Illinois University geologist Daniel Hummer told St. Louis Public Radio KWMU-1 in 2023. There are no other dormant volcanoes in the state, though — as far as anyone knows, at least.
What to expect at Hicks Dome
To the untrained eye, Hicks Dome looks like any other hill in the area. And while it's located in the Shawnee National Forest — Illinois' scenic wilderness destination lined with idyllic trails – social media commenters note that the hill itself is on private property and generally inaccessible to visitors. However, the Shawnee National Forest is still well worth visiting if you're a hiker or a nature lover, and especially so if you're also a rock hound or a geology enthusiast. Redditors also report finding unusual fluorite rocks in the area. The dormant volcano isn't even the only geological wonder hidden in the 289,000-acre forest. For example, there's also Little Grand Canyon, a 365-foot deep canyon offering breathtaking views – particularly when viewed from the bottom.
Hicks Dome is located relatively close to the Garden of the Gods, one of the forest's most beautiful areas. It's known for stunning rock formations created by wind and rain, some of them earning nicknames from their shapes, such as Camel Rock and Anvil Rock. If you hike the sandstone bluffs, you can see beautiful views of forests below them, particularly remarkable in the autumn when there's fall foliage. While Hicks Dome may be on private property, one hiking blogger at Brook + Holler notes that from the endpoint of Indian Point Trail, you can see the massive 10-mile diameter crest that distinguishes Hicks Dome from other hills in the area. If you're planning a trip to Shawnee National Forest, there's lots to see in the region, including one of Illinois' oldest communities packed with historic charm.