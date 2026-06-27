6 Popular Canadian Cities American Expats Are Flocking To

Those looking to leave the United States don't have to go far. One of the most popular spots to flock to is one of its neighboring countries. Canada is one of the absolute best countries in the world for expat Americans to escape to. Per the government, it is known as "a land of immigrants," and you'll find many different ethnicities there, including other Americans.

Many expats from the U.S. seem happy with their move, including this Redditor who shared on r/AmerExit that they moved to Canada in 2017. She said, "Happy with our decision? Yes, 100%. We have two elementary-aged kids and I cannot fathom moving them back to the U.S. [...] Our quality of life is very good [...] No regrets whatsoever." Canada is one of the largest countries in the world by land area, and data shows there are particular Canadian destinations that American expats are favoring.

If you're ready to fly the Maple Leaf instead of the Stars and Stripes, you'll first have to pick the perfect Canadian city. We studied multiple sources to see where American expats are flocking to, including immigration websites such as Immigration.ca and Canadian Immigrant, Canadian news outlet CBC, and American expat tax company bright!tax. We even took into account what an international moving company had to say about relocating Americans to their new Canadian homes. We've chosen six popular cities in Canada where American expats are moving — each with its own unique vibe.