6 Popular Canadian Cities American Expats Are Flocking To
Those looking to leave the United States don't have to go far. One of the most popular spots to flock to is one of its neighboring countries. Canada is one of the absolute best countries in the world for expat Americans to escape to. Per the government, it is known as "a land of immigrants," and you'll find many different ethnicities there, including other Americans.
Many expats from the U.S. seem happy with their move, including this Redditor who shared on r/AmerExit that they moved to Canada in 2017. She said, "Happy with our decision? Yes, 100%. We have two elementary-aged kids and I cannot fathom moving them back to the U.S. [...] Our quality of life is very good [...] No regrets whatsoever." Canada is one of the largest countries in the world by land area, and data shows there are particular Canadian destinations that American expats are favoring.
If you're ready to fly the Maple Leaf instead of the Stars and Stripes, you'll first have to pick the perfect Canadian city. We studied multiple sources to see where American expats are flocking to, including immigration websites such as Immigration.ca and Canadian Immigrant, Canadian news outlet CBC, and American expat tax company bright!tax. We even took into account what an international moving company had to say about relocating Americans to their new Canadian homes. We've chosen six popular cities in Canada where American expats are moving — each with its own unique vibe.
Toronto, Ontario
According to Immigration.ca, 18.8% of U.S. immigrants have flocked to Toronto. As the most populous city in Canada, Toronto is a great spot for American expats who love urban life. Even as a thriving metropolis, Toronto is still known as one of the safest cities in the world, according to World Population Review. There are over 1,500 parks in the city, and that's also where you'll find the CN Tower — the tallest observation platform in the Western Hemisphere. It's especially captivating when it's lit up at night.
Montreal, Quebec
U.S. News and World Report ranked Montreal as the third-best weekend getaway in and around the country. It's also a popular spot for Americans to move. International moving company, Logicstics, which helps people who are relocating from the U.S. to Canada, named Montreal as one of the "Top cities for Americans moving to Canada." It's the perfect city for American expats who love a touch of European vibes. Here, you'll find vibrant neighborhoods with cute cobblestone streets and historic charm. As Canada's second-largest city, it is also sometimes even called the "Paris of North America."
Ottawa, Ontario
Logistics also included Canada's capital city on its list — and it's no surprise. CIC News reports that Ottawa was Canada's most livable city for 2026. It was also the only North American city to rank in the top 30 worldwide for quality of life by Numbeo, which took factors like safety, health care, pollution, and cost of living into account when determining overall scores. There's even a Facebook group for American Expats in Ottawa. Visitors and residents will find plenty to keep them busy, including the world's largest skating rink — The Rideau Canal Skateway.
Calgary, Alberta
Global Citizen Solutions ranked Calgary as the top place to live in Canada for 2026, and Canadian Immigrant shows there were 13,230 U.S. immigrants living there in 2025. Calgary is located in Alberta, which has some of the lowest tax rates in the country. Calgary is also a sister city of Houston, Texas, and one big thing they have in common is their rodeo scene. Alberta is the "Texas of Canada," and the city's popular Calgary Stampede rodeo and festival takes place every July, bringing in more than a million visitors.
Vancouver, British Columbia
Per Canada Immigration, 10.8% of U.S. immigrants coming to Canada have made Vancouver their new home. It's a little under an hour away from the Washington state border, which makes it a popular choice for Americans flocking in from the West Coast. Vancouver has the amenities of city life, alongside a scenic waterfront and an urban park that boasts a rainforest and trails that run alongside the water, giving residents a nice place to walk and cycle. In fact, Tripadvisor ranks Stanley Park as the best thing to do in Vancouver.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
This Canadian harbor city has maritime history and a great downtown boardwalk that runs along the water. After seeing three years of population growth, the rate fell in 2025. However, Halifax is the capital and largest city in Nova Scotia, and CBC reports that the province is seeing an increase in Americans working in one specific career field: healthcare. In 2025, Nova Scotia Health recruited 50 American workers, as compared to 31 the previous year. Along with the city's attractions, Halifax is a great base for discovering the pristine nature of Atlantic Canada.