Not Napa, Not Willamette — These Scenic East Coast Escapes Have Some Of America's Best Wineries
The U.S. has rapidly grown into a premier wine destination in recent decades, and today, you can find wineries in all 50 states. While West Coast states like California and Oregon continue to dominate the market in production and export (Napa and Willamette being amongst some of the West's top wine regions), it's the once-overlooked East Coast that has oenophiles excited about where the market is expanding next.
Wine Enthusiast calls the East Coast "arguably the most exciting place to be for wine investors, winegrowers, and wine lovers" for many reasons, amongst them the fact that the region is still emerging, and with that newness comes an aptitude towards experimentation. Once associated exclusively with American concord grape-based wines, today's East Coast winemakers are mixing it up, with Georgian saperavi, French petit manseng, Spanish albariño, and German riesling amongst the many diverse varietals now forming the foundation for new experimental blends.
Curious to plan a trip around visiting the East Coast's best wine regions? We've scoured Reddit, travel planning resources like Tripadvisor and tourism board websites, and local blogs with insider tips to identify eight American Vinticultural Areas (AVAs) that blend noteworthy winemaking, stunning landscapes, and fun things to do into the perfect scenic escape. From the beloved Finger Lakes to the lesser-known Lake Erie to the up-and-coming Champlain Valley, here are some of the best East Coast getaways every wine lover should have on their radar.
Finger Lakes: Stunning scenery paired with award-winning rieslings
The most famous East Coast wine destination is arguably the Finger Lakes, one of New York's prettiest regions for outdoor lovers and those seeking award-winning wines. In 2025, Wine Enthusiast named the Finger Lakes the American Wine Region of the Year, and with more than 140 wineries and four established wine trails to choose from, this region is working to give Napa a run for its money. Explore the Seneca Lake Wine Trail or Cayuga Lake Trail, which trace two of the region's longest lakes, allowing you to sample fantastic rieslings while taking in some of the region's most breathtaking views.
Monticello: The birthplace of American wine
The Monticello wine region spans the Piedmont region of Virginia, just outside Charlottesville, and is considered to be the birthplace of American wine. It's here that America's third president, Thomas Jefferson, first attempted to establish Virginia's wine identity centuries ago. Today, those early efforts are finally bearing fruit, and visitors to the region can enjoy award-winning wines blended with centuries of history along the Monticello Wine Trail. Wineries like the underrated, award-winning Barboursville Vineyards allow visitors to taste great wines while sampling the region's sustainable winemaking innovations. While here, you can also visit Jefferson's Monticello residence, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on a guided tour.
Southeastern New England: Rich maritime history and delightful chardonnay
Up in New England, the Coastal Wine Trail connects 14 wineries along the shores across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Amongst them, the most-reviewed winery in the region according to Tripadvisor is Newport Vineyards, a family-owned Rhode Island winery with over 100 years of history and experience farming in the challenging climates of New England. You'll find it in Newport, the heart of the first winemaking region in the state and a fabulous seaside destination in its own right, thanks to its rich maritime history and designation as the home of the great sailing race, the America's Cup, for over 50 years.
Champlain Valley: A lakeside escape with a sustainably-minded wine trail
On the banks of Lake Champlain straddling upstate New York, western Vermont, and the Canadian province of Québec, you'll find the Champlain Valley. Distinctive for its short grape-growing season, Champlain Valley's terroir is conducive to French-American hybrids like marquette and frontenac. Here, you'll find a wine trail spanning nearly 40 vineyards and counting. Top-rated winery Highlands Vineyard in Keeseville, New York, is not to be missed, with multiple Google reviewers praising the varietals and the extraordinary lakeside views. While Vermont-side wineries are not technically part of the AVA boundary just yet, they are worth the ferry ride. Wineries like Shelburne Vineyard and Ellison Estate are noteworthy for innovations in sustainability and natural winemaking practices.
Hudson River Region: Cabernet franc at the foot of the Catskills
While not as widely known as the Finger Lakes, New York's Hudson Valley is an understated yet worthwhile wine-lover's destination. Long regarded as a rich agricultural region for not just grapes, but fruits of all kinds, the Hudson Valley's terroir is ideal for preserving freshness, and its signature grape varietal is the cabernet franc. There are over 50 wineries in the area, but if you ask wine blogger and educator Martha Cisneros Paja of Wine Divaa, Robibero Winery and Benmarl Winery are two vineyards serving up cab francs that should not be missed. These wineries, and 11 others, can be explored along the Shawangunk Wine Trail.
Lake Erie: Grape-growing history on the shores of the Great Lakes
Pennsylvania, one of the most affordable places in the U.S. for a fall vacation, is also one of the East Coast states with the most wineries, second only to New York, with over 400 vineyards. In Lake Erie, you can hop on the Lake Erie Wine Trail to explore exciting wineries, like the highly rated Lakeview Wine Cellars or Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. Oenophiles will enjoy learning about the East Coast's concord grape-growing history up the road in Westfield, New York, at the Grape Discovery Center, and if you need a break from the vino, you can switch to beer. The Lake Erie Ale Trail is said to be equally impressive.
Cape May Peninsula: Year-round wine tasting and Victorian architecture
The small Garden State of New Jersey is home to four American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) and over 50 wineries. Of those, Cape May Peninsula is an often-overlooked but scenic coastal escape with Victorian architecture, relaxed beaches, and seven wineries along the Cape May Wine Trail. Because of Cape May's easy access between neighboring NYC and DC, it can get crowded during the peak summer months. Fortunately, Cape May's unique climate gives it the longest grape-growing season in the state, and you can visit all year. Check out Hawk Haven and Cape May Winery, two highly rated vineyards along the Cape May Wine Trail.
Crest of the Blue Ridge: Hendersonville wineries with dramatic mountain views
Food & Wine calls North Carolina one of the East Coast's fastest-growing wine destinations, with a dramatic increase in wineries in the past two decades alone. The Crest of the Blue Ridge AVA region in and around Hendersonville is the state's newest emerging wine region, distinct for its mineral-rich terroir that's already winning awards. Explore the Cheers! Trail for great wineries like Burntshirt Vineyards and Point Lookout, as well as breweries, cideries, distilleries, and one meadery. The area is also near Asheville, North Carolina's eclectic city, where you can sample the most-visited winery in America, The Biltmore.