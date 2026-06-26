Not Napa, Not Willamette — These Scenic East Coast Escapes Have Some Of America's Best Wineries

The U.S. has rapidly grown into a premier wine destination in recent decades, and today, you can find wineries in all 50 states. While West Coast states like California and Oregon continue to dominate the market in production and export (Napa and Willamette being amongst some of the West's top wine regions), it's the once-overlooked East Coast that has oenophiles excited about where the market is expanding next.

Wine Enthusiast calls the East Coast "arguably the most exciting place to be for wine investors, winegrowers, and wine lovers" for many reasons, amongst them the fact that the region is still emerging, and with that newness comes an aptitude towards experimentation. Once associated exclusively with American concord grape-based wines, today's East Coast winemakers are mixing it up, with Georgian saperavi, French petit manseng, Spanish albariño, and German riesling amongst the many diverse varietals now forming the foundation for new experimental blends.

Curious to plan a trip around visiting the East Coast's best wine regions? We've scoured Reddit, travel planning resources like Tripadvisor and tourism board websites, and local blogs with insider tips to identify eight American Vinticultural Areas (AVAs) that blend noteworthy winemaking, stunning landscapes, and fun things to do into the perfect scenic escape. From the beloved Finger Lakes to the lesser-known Lake Erie to the up-and-coming Champlain Valley, here are some of the best East Coast getaways every wine lover should have on their radar.