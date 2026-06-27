Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Busy Itineraries In 2026 (And The Trendier Alternative)
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It's possible to visit Beijing for two days or see Paris, London, and Rome in a single week. But if you've ever tried it, you know how overwhelming it can be to squeeze sightseeing, museums, tours, and dining — not to mention sleep — into an abbreviated time frame. No wonder more and more travelers are ditching busy itineraries in 2026 and opting for a trendier alternative known as "slow travel."
So what exactly is slow travel? It's a style of travel that involves, well, slowing down — staying in one place for longer instead of hitting as many destinations as you can, for example. It could mean taking the train instead of flying, or lingering over a leisurely meal in a local restaurant instead of grabbing a quick takeaway sandwich on the way to your next scheduled activity. As one journalist explained in a recent article covering the growing trend for Kiwi.com, "it's a deliberate rebellion against the 'checklist tourism' that left travelers returning home more exhausted than when they left."
The concept is growing in popularity, according to various reports. Google's 2026 travel trends data revealed that online searches for slow travel-related topics recently hit an all-time high — popular search terms include "slow travel Italy," "month-long hotel stay," and "month-long yoga retreat." A staggering 91% of travelers stated a preference for "taking a trip centered around reading, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones," per a trends report from Vrbo. And slow travel practices among international travelers to Europe have increased from 22% in 2025 to 26% in 2026, according to the European Travel Commission's Long-Haul Travel Barometer.
Slow travel can be more relaxing, educational, and affordable
What are the benefits of saying goodbye to an overpacked itinerary and giving slow travel a try? It can be more relaxing, for starters, since you're not jumping out of bed each morning to see the maximum number of sights before quickly moving on to another city. Forget about standing around in long airport security lines and wasting time at baggage claim: if you stay put in one destination instead of traveling constantly, you'll have more time to actually enjoy the place you're visiting.
Slow travel also allows you to delve deeper into a single place. Instead of checking off items on a list, you'll have time and space to explore a destination's lesser-known highlights. With a week to explore London, for example, you'd have the chance to go beyond Big Ben and the British Museum to see Little Venice, an uncrowded destination that's delightfully relaxing and picturesque. Similarly, if you have a comfortable time frame to explore the Greek islands, you're more likely to get away from the most touristy spots and see an uncrowded island like Folegandros, considered one of the country's most underrated.
As an added perk, slow travel can come with a lower price tag. Rick Steves recommends this type of travel to adventurous seniors, partly because it's easier to find comfortable alternative accommodations, like rental houses or apartments, on longer-term trips. But no matter what your age, staying in one place allows you to save on hotel rates, transportation, and food. After all, if you're renting an apartment in Madrid for ten days, you're likely to discover local spots for inexpensive meals or do some food shopping at a supermarket, the unexpected store that frequent travelers say is a must-visit in a new destination.