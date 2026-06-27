Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Busy Itineraries In 2026 (And The Trendier Alternative)

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It's possible to visit Beijing for two days or see Paris, London, and Rome in a single week. But if you've ever tried it, you know how overwhelming it can be to squeeze sightseeing, museums, tours, and dining — not to mention sleep — into an abbreviated time frame. No wonder more and more travelers are ditching busy itineraries in 2026 and opting for a trendier alternative known as "slow travel."

So what exactly is slow travel? It's a style of travel that involves, well, slowing down — staying in one place for longer instead of hitting as many destinations as you can, for example. It could mean taking the train instead of flying, or lingering over a leisurely meal in a local restaurant instead of grabbing a quick takeaway sandwich on the way to your next scheduled activity. As one journalist explained in a recent article covering the growing trend for Kiwi.com, "it's a deliberate rebellion against the 'checklist tourism' that left travelers returning home more exhausted than when they left."

The concept is growing in popularity, according to various reports. Google's 2026 travel trends data revealed that online searches for slow travel-related topics recently hit an all-time high — popular search terms include "slow travel Italy," "month-long hotel stay," and "month-long yoga retreat." A staggering 91% of travelers stated a preference for "taking a trip centered around reading, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones," per a trends report from Vrbo. And slow travel practices among international travelers to Europe have increased from 22% in 2025 to 26% in 2026, according to the European Travel Commission's Long-Haul Travel Barometer.