Between Chattanooga And Pigeon Forge Is An Enchanting Waterfall With Quiet Creekside Trails

Tennessee is known for its natural beauty, including lakes, rivers, and hundreds of waterfalls. While some popular waterfall stops in the state attract crowds of visitors, there are plenty of quieter destinations for travelers looking for a more peaceful experience. One stop favored by hikers is Coker Creek Falls, located in eastern Tennessee between Pigeon Forge and Chattanooga.

Tucked in the southern part of the 660,000-acre Cherokee National Forest, Coker Creek Falls is made of a succession of several small waterfalls and pools along a creekside hiking trail. The area is about a two-hour drive from scenic Chattanooga and its flourishing arts scene, and a slightly longer drive from Pigeon Forge near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Accessed via a rugged hiking trail, Coker Creek Falls offers a beautiful day out in nature for travelers willing to go off the beaten path. And as a bonus, the area has numerous swimming holes to help hikers cool off during Tennessee's summer heat.