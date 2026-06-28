Between Chattanooga And Pigeon Forge Is An Enchanting Waterfall With Quiet Creekside Trails
Tennessee is known for its natural beauty, including lakes, rivers, and hundreds of waterfalls. While some popular waterfall stops in the state attract crowds of visitors, there are plenty of quieter destinations for travelers looking for a more peaceful experience. One stop favored by hikers is Coker Creek Falls, located in eastern Tennessee between Pigeon Forge and Chattanooga.
Tucked in the southern part of the 660,000-acre Cherokee National Forest, Coker Creek Falls is made of a succession of several small waterfalls and pools along a creekside hiking trail. The area is about a two-hour drive from scenic Chattanooga and its flourishing arts scene, and a slightly longer drive from Pigeon Forge near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Accessed via a rugged hiking trail, Coker Creek Falls offers a beautiful day out in nature for travelers willing to go off the beaten path. And as a bonus, the area has numerous swimming holes to help hikers cool off during Tennessee's summer heat.
How to see Coker Creek Falls
Compared to the towering, cascading falls at Tennessee's Fall Creek Falls State Park, Coker Creek is a gentler experience with smaller waterfalls and fewer crowds. Here, the water ripples over rocky outcrops, most of which are only about 10 feet tall, creating deep pools along the creek's path. These pools form swimming holes that are accessible for visitors wanting to cool off and splash in the creek. In addition to experiencing the beautiful scenery of the falls, hikers visiting during the summer will be treated to Tennessee's diversity of plant life, such as mountain laurel and rhododendron.
Visitors can reach the falls via the Coker Creek Falls Trail, which is 3.2 miles long and is ranked moderately difficult on AllTrails due to the need to climb over steep rocks. Following the entire path out and back can take two to three hours, and some visitors opt to walk to one or two scenic viewpoints and then head back for a shorter experience. Adventurers looking for a longer hike can also try the nearby John Muir Trail #152, which connects to the Coker Creek Falls Trail.
Getting to the creekside trails
The trail to Coker Creek Falls can be accessed via Forest Service roads. However, reviews note that the route is often rough with potholes, so this is probably a spot for four-wheel-drive vehicles. Some visitors have encountered trees across the route, prohibiting access to the parking area.
No bathroom or water facilities are available at the site, but the community welcome center (run by the Coker Creek Heritage Group) is about 20 minutes away and offers restrooms, snacks, and souvenirs. More food options as well as lodging are available in nearby Tellico Plains, one of Tennessee's coolest mountain towns, and the closest campsites offering water and electric hook-ups are about 30 miles away at Indian Boundary Recreation Area.
For visitors wanting to end their visit to Coker Creek with a bit of whimsy and perhaps a shiny souvenir, nearby businesses offer panning for gold as a nod to the area's history: Gold was discovered here in the early 1800s.