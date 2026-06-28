Between Grand Rapids And Chicago Is A River Village With Charming Farms, Campsites, And Outdoor Fun

The St. Joseph River goes on a 210-mile journey between southern Michigan and northern Indiana, traversing scenic towns and quaint villages along the way. Some of the popular names on the riverbank are South Bend and Mishawaka in the Hoosier State, and Benton Harbor and St. Joseph in the Great Lakes State. While you're exploring riverfront spots in Michigan, don't miss out on charming villages like Berrien Springs. This picturesque destination graces the northwest bank of the river, with family-friendly activities keeping locals and tourists busy. Located in Michigan's Fruit Belt, the village boasts agricultural roots, with lovely u-pick farms, markets, vineyards, and more. Whether you want to pick your own apples, peaches, or cherries, all you have to do is time your getaway during the right season.

Outdoor fun doesn't only entail fruit picking in Berrien Springs. You can take advantage of river recreation and scenic trails that take you through verdant areas. Go on kayaking trips on the St. Joseph River, cast a line to see what bites, and relax by the parks. Plus, the Lake Michigan shore is just a 20-minute drive from the village; if you ever feel like swapping the river views for the ocean-like lake, you're never too far away.

Evenings in Berrien Springs can also involve the outdoors. Instead of renting a farmhouse or ranch, why not turn your getaway into a camping trip? While you have apartments, vacation homes, and guest suites available on Airbnb, you can spend the night by the river in a primitive, partial, or full hookup campsite. The village is an easy drive from two major cities in the Midwest: Chicago is one hour and 40 minutes away, while Grand Rapids is a little closer at one hour and 20 minutes.