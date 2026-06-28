Between Grand Rapids And Chicago Is A River Village With Charming Farms, Campsites, And Outdoor Fun
The St. Joseph River goes on a 210-mile journey between southern Michigan and northern Indiana, traversing scenic towns and quaint villages along the way. Some of the popular names on the riverbank are South Bend and Mishawaka in the Hoosier State, and Benton Harbor and St. Joseph in the Great Lakes State. While you're exploring riverfront spots in Michigan, don't miss out on charming villages like Berrien Springs. This picturesque destination graces the northwest bank of the river, with family-friendly activities keeping locals and tourists busy. Located in Michigan's Fruit Belt, the village boasts agricultural roots, with lovely u-pick farms, markets, vineyards, and more. Whether you want to pick your own apples, peaches, or cherries, all you have to do is time your getaway during the right season.
Outdoor fun doesn't only entail fruit picking in Berrien Springs. You can take advantage of river recreation and scenic trails that take you through verdant areas. Go on kayaking trips on the St. Joseph River, cast a line to see what bites, and relax by the parks. Plus, the Lake Michigan shore is just a 20-minute drive from the village; if you ever feel like swapping the river views for the ocean-like lake, you're never too far away.
Evenings in Berrien Springs can also involve the outdoors. Instead of renting a farmhouse or ranch, why not turn your getaway into a camping trip? While you have apartments, vacation homes, and guest suites available on Airbnb, you can spend the night by the river in a primitive, partial, or full hookup campsite. The village is an easy drive from two major cities in the Midwest: Chicago is one hour and 40 minutes away, while Grand Rapids is a little closer at one hour and 20 minutes.
Tour the farms in Berrien Springs
Berrien Springs has a few farms worth visiting, with a wide range of produce. Stover's Farm Market and U Pic is a local favorite, where you can pick your own seasonal harvest. You can spend a whole day having a traditional farm experience here, from strolling in the orchards to browsing their goodies. Head there in June or July for sweet and tart cherries. Those who prefer blueberries and blackberries can go there in July or August. Other produce grown on the farm include strawberries, apricots, peaches, and apples. Before you leave, swing by the Big Red Barn to purchase butter, jam, dried fruit, and other items. There are other apple picking spots in the Midwest that visitors claim to be the best, so make sure to check those out, too.
Another place for fruit picking is Bixby Farms, a countryside farm that provides seasonal u-pick produce and natural farm-to-table goods that make great souvenirs. This place grows various produce, such as strawberries, blueberries, and sweet cherries. You can get peaches and apples here, too, starting mid-August. The farm also produces bi-color sweet corn, which hits peak sweetness in July. Their harvest season runs late, offering fresh grapes throughout the months of September and October.
Those interested in grapes can visit Lazy Acre Vineyard, which is open only in September and October. During these months, you can pick different kinds of grapes, from blue-black Steuben and seedless Vanessa to white Marquis and rich Concord varieties. One Google reviewer said they "now only eat grapes in September" when the orchard is open. While Berrien Springs is situated within the southern part of the Fruit Belt, the region goes all the way toward the cherry-filled Leelanau Peninsula, where you'll find more orchards, vineyards, and farms.
Enjoy camping and outdoor activities
If the great outdoors is your final call, you can set up camp on the St. Joseph River at Shamrock Park. This year-round campground offers 124 primitive, partial, and full hookup sites, alongside cabins. Whether you're stopping by for a night or staying for the season, they provide nightly, weekly, and monthly packages to suit your trip. There's a mix of electric, water and electric, 30-amp, and 30/50-amp campsites, all of which come with a picnic table and fire ring. Moreover, there are three cabins right by the riverfront. With space for up to four guests, these units are furnished with a double bed and a bunk set (bring your own linens). Like the campsites, they come with a picnic table and fire ring outside. All campground guests have access to restroom and shower facilities, which remain open throughout the year.
For on-site recreation, bring your fishing equipment. Amazon's top-selling affordable and portable Plusinno telescopic rod has good reviews. Rent a boat from the premises or launch your vessel from the ramp to kayak and fish for various species; you'll most likely reel in salmon, walleye, and steelhead. Then, make your way to the cleaning station to prep your catch. You can engage in other activities at the campground, such as playing basketball, practicing volleyball, and throwing horseshoes.
You can unwind at Berrien Springs' parks, too. Go for a stroll at Rotary or Police Memorial Parks for river views, or the eight-plus-acre Grove Park for Lake Chapin vistas. The village is also where the Berrien County Youth Fair takes place, where you can enjoy carnival rides, grandstand events, and classic fair food. The next time you're in the area, visit Stevensville for a Great Lakes getaway with gorgeous wineries just 20 minutes away.