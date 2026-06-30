12 Things You Didn't Realize Could Get You Banned From National Parks

National Parks have delicate ecosystems and receive thousands of visitors each month, so safety precautions and resource protections are taken very seriously. Visits require some common sense and advance planning, as park regulations vary by location. And some of the things that have gotten people banned even make you think, "How do they come up with this stuff?" Yes, there may be some unwritten rules you should know before visiting a national park, but there are definitely written ones, too.

While the National Park Service doesn't have a comprehensive list of activities that would lead to a person's banishment, it's a punishment often doled out in addition to fines and, depending on the severity of the offense, jail time. There's also no set amount of time someone can be banned; it can range from one to a handful of years and may apply to a single park or several.

To compile this list, we referenced a range of news items related to actual incidents that resulted in park bans, and we considered how national parks treat a range of crimes. We've also consulted other articles, the Justice Department, law firms, and NPS.gov for lists of prohibited items or behaviors to provide a comprehensive overview of things you may not have even thought of. The next time you visit a national park, keep these tips in mind for a safe, respectful, and legal visit.