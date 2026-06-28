Canada's Least-Visited National Parks Are Spectacular Adventure Destinations With Pristine Views

If Canada is famous for anything — aside from its deep-rooted love of hockey — it's the staggering natural beauty that stretches from one coast to the other. Towering mountain ranges, crystal-clear lakes, dense forests, rugged shorelines, and ancient glaciers combine to make Canada one of the most breathtaking countries on Earth. As the world's second-largest nation by land area, it offers an extraordinary diversity of landscapes waiting to be explored.

Scattered across this vast wilderness are 37 national parks and 11 national park reserves, spanning every province and territory in the Great White North. While iconic destinations draw millions of visitors each year, many of Canada's most remarkable parks remain surprisingly overlooked. Between 2024 and 2025, Canada's national parks attracted an incredible 15 million visitors. While that speaks to their popularity, it can also take away from the peace and quiet that many people head into nature to find. Famous parks like Banff National Park welcome more than four million visitors each year, while Prince Edward Island National Park sees nearly 700,000 visitors annually.

There's no doubt these parks are worth visiting, but some of Canada's most rewarding outdoor moments can be found in its lesser-known national parks. Yes, reaching these parks may involve hopping on an extra flight, hauling a canoe over a portage or two, and possessing enough backcountry experience to avoid an embarrassing rescue. They may take a little more effort to reach, however the stunning scenery, fewer crowds, and sense of adventure make the journey well worth it. We rounded up our favorites — some with less than 20 annual visitors — to showcase the least visited national parks to add to your bucket list.