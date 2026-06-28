Between Phoenix And Albuquerque Is Arizona's Breathtaking Forest With Mountain Views And Outdoor Fun

Arizona boasts some seriously dramatic landscapes, and around 118 miles from Phoenix and 199 miles from Albuquerque is one of its most striking regions: the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. This expansive wilderness is made up of pine forests, open meadows, and glittering lakes that feel worlds away from the deserts of southern Arizona. One Google reviewer summarized the area as "breathtaking and varied" and "a tonic for the soul." It's easy to see why once you bear witness to the mountain peaks and forests that are home to fauna like elk, deer, and even wild horses.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are named as such because they consist of two smaller forests; the eastern Apache National Forest, which was named after the Apache people native to the area, and the western Sitgreaves National Forest, which was named for Captain Lorenzo Sitgreaves, a topographical engineer who led the first-ever scientific expedition conducted in Arizona in the summer of 1851. The two were forests officially merged in 1974, and combined, they take up over two million acres of forest.

Show Low Regional Airport (SOW) sits near the edge of the National Forests, so the area is accessible by both land and air. It only takes an hour to fly to Show Low from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), which offers daily outgoing flights to Show Low up to twice per day, at the time of writing. If you instead plan on driving, you can reach Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests from Phoenix in roughly two hours. That trip also takes you through the very heart of Arizona in the town of Payson, a high-elevation town that makes for a blissful desert escape. However, keep in mind that during the winter months, heavy snowfall can cause road closures. So, if you find yourself here between December and March, check ahead to ensure roads, facilities, and campgrounds will be open during your stay.