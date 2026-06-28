Between Phoenix And Albuquerque Is Arizona's Breathtaking Forest With Mountain Views And Outdoor Fun
Arizona boasts some seriously dramatic landscapes, and around 118 miles from Phoenix and 199 miles from Albuquerque is one of its most striking regions: the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. This expansive wilderness is made up of pine forests, open meadows, and glittering lakes that feel worlds away from the deserts of southern Arizona. One Google reviewer summarized the area as "breathtaking and varied" and "a tonic for the soul." It's easy to see why once you bear witness to the mountain peaks and forests that are home to fauna like elk, deer, and even wild horses.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are named as such because they consist of two smaller forests; the eastern Apache National Forest, which was named after the Apache people native to the area, and the western Sitgreaves National Forest, which was named for Captain Lorenzo Sitgreaves, a topographical engineer who led the first-ever scientific expedition conducted in Arizona in the summer of 1851. The two were forests officially merged in 1974, and combined, they take up over two million acres of forest.
Show Low Regional Airport (SOW) sits near the edge of the National Forests, so the area is accessible by both land and air. It only takes an hour to fly to Show Low from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), which offers daily outgoing flights to Show Low up to twice per day, at the time of writing. If you instead plan on driving, you can reach Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests from Phoenix in roughly two hours. That trip also takes you through the very heart of Arizona in the town of Payson, a high-elevation town that makes for a blissful desert escape. However, keep in mind that during the winter months, heavy snowfall can cause road closures. So, if you find yourself here between December and March, check ahead to ensure roads, facilities, and campgrounds will be open during your stay.
Mountain vistas abound at Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests
There are striking sights to see all over Arizona, but in the eastern part of the state, the views of the White Mountains are something to behold. Parts of this mountain range are located within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests themselves, so you'll get to enjoy some stunning views from high elevations, thanks in part to the Mogollon Rim (pronounced "muggy-own"). The escarpment runs around 200 miles from near Flagstaff to the New Mexico border; it also forms the Arizonian edge of the Colorado Plateau, the height from which you can see the White Mountains amid a vast expanse of nature. At its highest point, the rim is 8,000 feet above sea level, making it an ideal vantage point for sweeping overlooks that will likely have you staring at the mountainous landscape for quite a while.
Along Highway 260 from Payson, you can experience a scenic drive with dizzying views on a stretch of the Mogollon Rim that overlooks lush pine forests. Don't miss stopping at a lookout point on Forest Road 300 — otherwise known as Rim Road 300 — for particularly vast and striking views of the rim. If you're exploring on foot, the Rim Lakes Vista Trail also has excellent viewpoints that you can catch from the moment you drive into the trail's parking lot. As one visitor said on Tripadvisor, it's an "ideal [place] to see spectacular views."
The forest is alive with color and wildlife all year round, but if you go during the spring, you'll be met with wildflower meadows and prime fishing conditions. For the most comfortable camping weather possible, consider visiting in the summer — but do be wary of monsoons and thunderstorms during this season, especially since the Mogollon Rim is the world's second-most lightning-struck location, according to the USDA Forest Service. Alongside hiking shoes and a camera, don't forget to pack plenty of sunscreen and water to sustain you during all your outdoor activities.
Experience the best of Arizona's outdoor fun at Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests feature 34 distinct lakes and reservoirs, as well as 1,000 miles of trails to explore. West Baldy Trail on Mount Baldy is particularly notable for keen hikers; it leads you into the White Mountains along miles of flowing streams, dense green forests, and vast meadows. There are several trail options for people of all fitness levels, but the entire stretch runs for 14.4 miles, comes with 2,106 feet of elevation gain, and takes roughly 7 hours to complete — in other words, the whole hiking route isn't exactly beginner-friendly. Mount Baldy itself is 11,421 feet tall at its peak, making it the second-highest mountain in Arizona. However, you can't hike to the top without express permission from the White Mountain Apache Cultural Advisory Board, since the mountain's summit is sacred to the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
If you'd prefer to have your outdoor fun in a more controlled environment, check out Sunrise Park Resort. It's located within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests themselves, and it's a great place to try a buffet of outdoorsy adventures, whether you want to try mountain biking, rock climbing, or (in the winter) night skiing. After all, as General Manager Todd Clarke put it when he spoke to ABC15, "There's nothing quite like watching the sun dip below the horizon while enjoying the thrill of skiing or snowboarding under the stars."
For multi-day stays, Sunrise Park has a lodge equipped with rooms, suites, and private cabins, but there are also quaint inns and motels in nearby Springerville, Pinetop-Lakeside, and Show Low, an under-the-radar city surrounded by national forests and fishing lakes. You could also camp in the forest, of course, to further experience the wilderness. Apache Trout Campground is within walking distance of Big Lake, which is known as one of the state's best fishing lakes. Alternatively, Rim Campground is ideal if you wish to be closer to Mogollon Rim. No matter where you choose to pitch your tent, don't forget to look up at the stars peeking through the forest canopy. It'll remind you why the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, and all other natural sites like it, are so special.