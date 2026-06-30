Visit California's 9 Most Scenic Parks Within An Hour Of San Francisco

California, the state home to more than 11% of the entire United States' population, is filled with dazzling, urban, bustling cities. Places like San Francisco, where the greater metro region of the Bay Area beckons home nearly 8 million residents. It's no secret that San Francisco is full of large buildings rising from the ground and urban sprawl amongst the outskirts, and it can sometimes feel like a concrete jungle. But that doesn't mean that you can't find loads of scenic respite to enjoy. In fact, there are dozens of parks and recreation areas that are an hour or less from downtown.

We've compiled a list of the nine most scenic parks you can reach within an hour's drive from downtown. When choosing these locations, we considered the natural beauty, accessibility, and unique features of each. We chose a wide variety of parks, from national recreation areas to state parks, and even a few urban oases tucked within the city limits.