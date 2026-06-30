America's Largest Indoor Slide Park Is A Thrilling Family-Friendly Urban Gem Less Than An Hour From DC
If you're in Washington, D.C., either as a full-time resident or as a short-term visitor, and you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure for the family, there's good news just a short drive away. About 40 minutes from the history-filled streets of the U.S. capital, you'll find a jungle of twisting slides and plunging tunnels, all housed within a complex so big it looks like an airplane hangar. Rain, snow, or shine, Slick City Action Park in Woodridge, Virginia, invites thrill seekers to discover the largest indoor slide park in the U.S.
Opened in June 2026, this 70,000-square-foot complex joins the ranks of over 100 Slick City Action Park locations currently open or in development across the U.S. However, while most locations have between eight and 12 slides, the Woodridge park boasts a whopping 16, including racing lanes, snaking setups that look more like waterpark attractions, and high-speed slopes. You'll find this adventure park in Potomac Mills, Virginia's largest outlet shopping mall, home to an IMAX movie theater, The Cheesecake Factory, and over 200 other stores. Although you can't reach Woodridge via the D.C. Metro System, the Slick City Action Park is easily accessible from I-95.
In terms of experience, visitors describe the park as "fun for both kids and adults," highlighting the overall cleanliness, well-maintained attractions, and friendly staff. In addition, parents note that you can see your children almost anywhere in the park, and appreciate the plugs built into the tables for charging devices. The park receives 4.2 stars on Google Maps (at the time of writing), with some reviews suggesting the business is in the process of working through grand opening kinks.
Ride 16 slides, play mini-golf, and more at Slick City Action Park
While Kalahari Resort is set to open Virginia's largest waterpark in 2026, at Slick City Action Park, slides are the main attraction. Adrenaline junkies will ride the "Mega Launch" on repeat, a slide Slick City Action Park calls "our signature and most iconic slide," while the "Avalanche" mimics the rolling hills of a ski slope. Another franchise-favorite, the "Mega Launch," shoots riders down a steep slope before flinging them onto a soft landing pad. Hop on the "Twister" for a massive tunnel slide, or zoom down the "Dragon," an undulating attraction that mimics a dragon's tail.
Most of the slides are designed for individual fun, but the "Twin Turbo" and the "Fast Lane" have multiple lanes for safe, side-by-side racing. For first-timers and little kids, the "Tailspin" lets riders spiral down a shoot that's only slightly bigger than what you'd find at a high-quality playground. To avoid lines, plan your visit during the week, as Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are peak times.
Besides slides, visitors can challenge their friends to dodgeball matches and shoot hoops on the ultra-springy "Sport Air Court," or practice backflips and handsprings on the "Freestyle Air Court." For an additional fee, the complex offers a go-kart track and a mini-golf course filled with colorful obstacles. There's also a climbing web and soft play space for kids under five years old.
Things to know before visiting Slick City Action Park
To make the most of your outing at Slick City Action Park, make sure you understand the payment structure before arriving. Unlike many of the best amusement parks in the U.S., this Slick City location doesn't offer day passes. Instead, guests can choose between 90-minute and 120-minute tickets. The standard ticket price applies to guests over four years old. However, children 3 years old and under qualify for the "Junior Ticket," while supervising adults who don't plan to use the equipment can enter for free. All ticketholders must purchase grippy socks from the park and aren't allowed to bring their own from home.
Although the park bills itself as "fun for all ages," some parents of young children feel there isn't enough for their kids to do. Children must be at least four years old to use the slides, and there are additional age restrictions on some activities. The soft play zone creates a safe space for kids under five years old to explore, featuring small slides and padded crawl spaces. Slick City also has plans to offer designated hours for kids between four and seven years old to play in the main slide area.
You can't bring outside food or drink, but typical adventure park concessions are available at the City Cafe. However, with the complex's location in Potomac Mills Circle, there are plenty of family-friendly chains nearby in Woodridge, America's fastest-growing suburb, including Red Robin, Olive Garden, and Silver Diner.