America's Largest Indoor Slide Park Is A Thrilling Family-Friendly Urban Gem Less Than An Hour From DC

If you're in Washington, D.C., either as a full-time resident or as a short-term visitor, and you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure for the family, there's good news just a short drive away. About 40 minutes from the history-filled streets of the U.S. capital, you'll find a jungle of twisting slides and plunging tunnels, all housed within a complex so big it looks like an airplane hangar. Rain, snow, or shine, Slick City Action Park in Woodridge, Virginia, invites thrill seekers to discover the largest indoor slide park in the U.S.

Opened in June 2026, this 70,000-square-foot complex joins the ranks of over 100 Slick City Action Park locations currently open or in development across the U.S. However, while most locations have between eight and 12 slides, the Woodridge park boasts a whopping 16, including racing lanes, snaking setups that look more like waterpark attractions, and high-speed slopes. You'll find this adventure park in Potomac Mills, Virginia's largest outlet shopping mall, home to an IMAX movie theater, The Cheesecake Factory, and over 200 other stores. Although you can't reach Woodridge via the D.C. Metro System, the Slick City Action Park is easily accessible from I-95.

In terms of experience, visitors describe the park as "fun for both kids and adults," highlighting the overall cleanliness, well-maintained attractions, and friendly staff. In addition, parents note that you can see your children almost anywhere in the park, and appreciate the plugs built into the tables for charging devices. The park receives 4.2 stars on Google Maps (at the time of writing), with some reviews suggesting the business is in the process of working through grand opening kinks.