Texas's Unsung Hill Country Hideaway Is A Laidback Locale With Tasty Eats, Events, And Gorgeous Nature Nearby

About 45 miles outside of San Antonio, there's a quiet community filled with historic charm. First established in the late 1800s, Pipe Creek, Texas, serves as a relaxed launching point for anyone wanting to explore the beauty of the Hill Country without a busy itinerary. The town is home to just a few hundred people, but its central location between San Antonio and Fredericksburg means visitors to Pipe Creek can enjoy easy access to things to do without the bustle of busy tourist areas.

Pipe Creek holds festive events throughout the year for locals and tourists alike. The Pipe Creek General Store and Dance Hall, a restored 1930s building, hosts a Fourth of July celebration with live music and food, as well as other events throughout the year. Families with kids will want to check out the Pipe Creek Christmas Tree Farm, a family-owned business that allows customers to select and cut their own pine, cypress, or fir trees during the holiday season. In October, the farm converts to a pumpkin patch where little ones can pick out their own pumpkins and enjoy hayrides, a kiddie barrel train, and visits with farm animals. Travelers to Pipe Creek who want to plan their own celebrations can book the historic chapel in the serene, abandoned Hill Country town of Polly for an unforgettable setting.