9 Secret Gorgeous Beaches In The Bahamas Tourists Often Miss
Chances are, if you're reading this, you're ready for some sand between your toes, an icy tropical drink, and a touch of island sun on your skin. If that sounds like you, The Bahamas will meet the moment. However, you might be wondering where to find some peace and solitude with the area's record-breaking tourism numbers and more than 12.5 million people visiting the destination in 2025!
Luckily, with so many islands making up this archipelago, it isn't difficult to find lesser-known or secret beaches. To create this list for you, we did our due diligence by checking out beach recommendations and reviews from real visitors. With this in mind, we're sure that any of these beaches will be a welcome escape into tropical seclusion.
These are a combination of hidden gems that simply have yet to be discovered by the masses or are less popular due to their proximity to more well-known spots. Others are simply less frequently visited due to their limited accessibility. That said, all of these beaches are quiet, have soft white sand, crystal clear blue waters, and tropical foliage, all the features that define the idyllic landscape of The Bahamas.
Tropic of Cancer Beach
Located on the wave-free hidden gem of Little Exuma, this beach gets its name from its location on the Tropic of Cancer latitude line. Reviews say it is only reachable by car, and the road is rough. However, this means that once you arrive, you'll be met with a long stretch of white sand and crystal-clear water you'll have almost entirely to yourself. Reviewers say there is no shade, so bring your own umbrellas and towels. However, there is a small kiosk where you can purchase drinks and local snacks.
French Leave Beach
If you're considering a stay in the quaint historic Bahamas town of Governor's Harbor, you may want to add French Leave Beach to your itinerary. Located on the 110-mile long out island of Eleuthera, Tripadvisor reviewers describe the beach as pristine and secluded, with the iconic soft pink sands of The Bahamas. From French Leave Beach, you can also easily reach Twin Coves Beach, aptly named for its two small coves divided by a sandbar.
Spanish Wells
Spanish Wells Beach is located in Spanish Wells, a settlement on St. George's Cay off the northern tip of Eleuthera Island. It has the same clear blue waters and pink sands as its more popular neighboring beaches. Plus, reviewers note that it's clean, quiet, and has shallow water that's kid-friendly and ideal for swimming. Though it isn't as touristed as other locations, the settlement of Spanish Wells has all the modern amenities you could need during your stay, making it a great spot for an extended vacation in a quieter corner of The Bahamas.
Gaulding Cay
Just off Queens Highway on the northern end of Eleuthera is Gaulding Cay Beach. Many visitors have attested to its peacefulness, lack of crowds, and stunning scenery. So, you're sure to find your own little patch of sand where you can enjoy the quiet lapping of the waves. With a stand of trees dotting the back portion of the beach, there's plenty of shade should you need a retreat from the sun. The water is warm and shallow, making it a great spot for adults and kiddos alike.
Pigeon Cay
Pigeon Cay is a crescent-shaped beach on the Caribbean side of Cat Island, making for a calm, quiet beach with clear blue waters. This is largely due to Cat Island being a more remote island that is tougher to get to, requiring travelers to do a bit of extra planning. Reviewers note that this beach remains a hidden gem, with many making annual trips and one even purchasing a home here. The area also features quaint accommodations that give tourists a laid-back, island-vibe escape.
Man-o-War Beach
If you're adventurous enough to find a truly secret beach, Man-o-War Beach on Cat Island is very secluded. To get there, you can walk north from Shanna's Cove Resort following the tracks to the Atlantic side of the island. From there, walk west along the beach to Man O'War Point and follow the coastline south to Man-o-War Beach. Though visitors note that the trek allows you to check out some abundant wildlife. Just bring good walking shoes and lots of water!
Tahiti Beach
Tahiti Beach on Elbow Cay is well-reviewed for swimming, snorkeling, and picture-perfect moments without having to rub elbows with other beachgoers. The shoreline is home to many sea creatures, and the clear water is shallow enough to walk all the way to the sandbar adjacent to the beach. You'll also find a unique bar called The Thirsty Cuda, a floating food stand serving drinks and local treats.
Flipper Beach
Nassau, the ultimate destination for boating adventures, may be the most popular island in The Bahamas, but it is still possible to find a quiet slice of pristine sand for an afternoon at Flipper Beach. Located on the west side of Nassau, Flipper Beach is easily accessible by road but still secluded enough to avoid crowds. Reviewers say it's great for snorkeling and peaceful relaxation away from the bustle elsewhere around Nassau. Looking for a unique snorkeling experience? Grab your flippers and your mask and head southeast down the shoreline to the BREEF Coral Reef Sculpture Garden.
Starfish Beach
Stocking Island is a barrier island that runs parallel to Great Exuma, making it ideal for a day trip to the less crowded Starfish Beach. True to its name, it's home to many adorable starfish of varying sizes, colors, and patterns. To protect them, though, you should not pick them up, as they are extremely fragile and can only live for 3 to 5 minutes out of the water. Instead, put on your goggles and appreciate them from a distance in their natural environment while snorkeling around the clear blue waters.