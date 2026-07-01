9 Secret Gorgeous Beaches In The Bahamas Tourists Often Miss

Chances are, if you're reading this, you're ready for some sand between your toes, an icy tropical drink, and a touch of island sun on your skin. If that sounds like you, The Bahamas will meet the moment. However, you might be wondering where to find some peace and solitude with the area's record-breaking tourism numbers and more than 12.5 million people visiting the destination in 2025!

Luckily, with so many islands making up this archipelago, it isn't difficult to find lesser-known or secret beaches. To create this list for you, we did our due diligence by checking out beach recommendations and reviews from real visitors. With this in mind, we're sure that any of these beaches will be a welcome escape into tropical seclusion.

These are a combination of hidden gems that simply have yet to be discovered by the masses or are less popular due to their proximity to more well-known spots. Others are simply less frequently visited due to their limited accessibility. That said, all of these beaches are quiet, have soft white sand, crystal clear blue waters, and tropical foliage, all the features that define the idyllic landscape of The Bahamas.