9 Secret Gorgeous Beaches In The Bahamas Tourists Often Miss

By Lexi Kassler
An aerial view of a beach with bright blue water and white sand Sven Hansche/Shutterstock

Chances are, if you're reading this, you're ready for some sand between your toes, an icy tropical drink, and a touch of island sun on your skin. If that sounds like you, The Bahamas will meet the moment. However, you might be wondering where to find some peace and solitude with the area's record-breaking tourism numbers and more than 12.5 million people visiting the destination in 2025!

Luckily, with so many islands making up this archipelago, it isn't difficult to find lesser-known or secret beaches. To create this list for you, we did our due diligence by checking out beach recommendations and reviews from real visitors. With this in mind, we're sure that any of these beaches will be a welcome escape into tropical seclusion.

These are a combination of hidden gems that simply have yet to be discovered by the masses or are less popular due to their proximity to more well-known spots. Others are simply less frequently visited due to their limited accessibility. That said, all of these beaches are quiet, have soft white sand, crystal clear blue waters, and tropical foliage, all the features that define the idyllic landscape of The Bahamas.

Tropic of Cancer Beach

sandy white beach with dunes to the left covered in low-lying green foliage and crystal clear bright blue waters to the right; there is a small shack in the distance towards the end of the beach Google Maps / Jim Schafer

Located on the wave-free hidden gem of Little Exuma, this beach gets its name from its location on the Tropic of Cancer latitude line. Reviews say it is only reachable by car, and the road is rough. However, this means that once you arrive, you'll be met with a long stretch of white sand and crystal-clear water you'll have almost entirely to yourself. Reviewers say there is no shade, so bring your own umbrellas and towels. However, there is a small kiosk where you can purchase drinks and local snacks.

French Leave Beach

beach with dense palm tree and green foliage behind the shoreline, empty white sandy beach, and clear blue water in the distance Google Maps / Josh Brown

If you're considering a stay in the quaint historic Bahamas town of Governor's Harbor, you may want to add French Leave Beach to your itinerary. Located on the 110-mile long out island of Eleuthera, Tripadvisor reviewers describe the beach as pristine and secluded, with the iconic soft pink sands of The Bahamas. From French Leave Beach, you can also easily reach Twin Coves Beach, aptly named for its two small coves divided by a sandbar. 

Spanish Wells

pink sandy beach with shallow blue water lapping at the shore; a sandbar extends out into the water from the shoreline Cavan Images/Getty Images

Spanish Wells Beach is located in Spanish Wells, a settlement on St. George's Cay off the northern tip of Eleuthera Island. It has the same clear blue waters and pink sands as its more popular neighboring beaches. Plus, reviewers note that it's clean, quiet, and has shallow water that's kid-friendly and ideal for swimming. Though it isn't as touristed as other locations, the settlement of Spanish Wells has all the modern amenities you could need during your stay, making it a great spot for an extended vacation in a quieter corner of The Bahamas.

Gaulding Cay

image is of a beach; a short tidal rock sits in the foreground of the image; to the left is a stand of evenly spaced palm trees sitting in soft white sands; in the background is a small stony island dotted with trees; the water is shallow and clear Google Maps / Sílvia Vallespinós

Just off Queens Highway on the northern end of Eleuthera is Gaulding Cay Beach. Many visitors have attested to its peacefulness, lack of crowds, and stunning scenery. So, you're sure to find your own little patch of sand where you can enjoy the quiet lapping of the waves. With a stand of trees dotting the back portion of the beach, there's plenty of shade should you need a retreat from the sun. The water is warm and shallow, making it a great spot for adults and kiddos alike.

Pigeon Cay

image is of a white sandy beach with calm clear blue waters; there is a red row boat sitting on the beach Birchmarine/Shutterstock

Pigeon Cay is a crescent-shaped beach on the Caribbean side of Cat Island, making for a calm, quiet beach with clear blue waters. This is largely due to Cat Island being a more remote island that is tougher to get to, requiring travelers to do a bit of extra planning. Reviewers note that this beach remains a hidden gem, with many making annual trips and one even purchasing a home here. The area also features quaint accommodations that give tourists a laid-back, island-vibe escape. 

Man-o-War Beach

image of a sun bleached tree with exposed roots washed up on the shore; the beach is white and the water is shallow and bright blue Google Maps / Steven Fox

If you're adventurous enough to find a truly secret beach, Man-o-War Beach on Cat Island is very secluded. To get there, you can walk north from Shanna's Cove Resort following the tracks to the Atlantic side of the island. From there, walk west along the beach to Man O'War Point and follow the coastline south to Man-o-War Beach. Though visitors note that the trek allows you to check out some abundant wildlife. Just bring good walking shoes and lots of water!

Tahiti Beach

picture of the floating bar The Thirsty Cuda; it's a pink structure with a dried palm thatched roof sitting on a shallow bottomed blue boat; the bar sits in clear blue waters Google Maps / Rebecca Leser

Tahiti Beach on Elbow Cay is well-reviewed for swimming, snorkeling, and picture-perfect moments without having to rub elbows with other beachgoers. The shoreline is home to many sea creatures, and the clear water is shallow enough to walk all the way to the sandbar adjacent to the beach. You'll also find a unique bar called The Thirsty Cuda, a floating food stand serving drinks and local treats.

Flipper Beach

image of a small white sand beach with loungers sitting to the right of the image in the shade of trees; there is a line of wood posts leading from the shore to the water Google Maps / Veronica E

Nassau, the ultimate destination for boating adventures, may be the most popular island in The Bahamas, but it is still possible to find a quiet slice of pristine sand for an afternoon at Flipper Beach. Located on the west side of Nassau, Flipper Beach is easily accessible by road but still secluded enough to avoid crowds. Reviewers say it's great for snorkeling and peaceful relaxation away from the bustle elsewhere around Nassau. Looking for a unique snorkeling experience? Grab your flippers and your mask and head southeast down the shoreline to the BREEF Coral Reef Sculpture Garden.

Starfish Beach

a bright red starfish sits partially submerged in water on white sands Cavan Images/Getty Images

Stocking Island is a barrier island that runs parallel to Great Exuma, making it ideal for a day trip to the less crowded Starfish Beach. True to its name, it's home to many adorable starfish of varying sizes, colors, and patterns. To protect them, though, you should not pick them up, as they are extremely fragile and can only live for 3 to 5 minutes out of the water. Instead, put on your goggles and appreciate them from a distance in their natural environment while snorkeling around the clear blue waters.

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