Between Chattanooga And Mammoth Cave Is Tennessee's Fall Creek Falls State Park Gateway With Small Town Charm

Tennessee has some of the best natural landscapes in the country. While a certain national park in the Smokies gets the most attention, Tennessee's state parks are also worthy of your time and admiration. They also often come with cute gateway towns like Spencer, Tennessee. This small rural town of 1,500 people doesn't have much beyond the essentials, a small park, and a history museum, but it's known as the "Gateway to Fall Creek Falls," one of the biggest state parks in the state. What's more, it's also surrounded by several other smaller-but-equally-impressive state parks, like Rock Island, Bone Cave, and Virgin Falls.

Spencer's location — between Chattanooga and Mammoth Cave, Kentucky — puts it squarely in the center of Tennessee, making it an easy-to-reach day trip from most of Tennessee's largest cities. It's only an hour from Chattanooga or two hours from Knoxville or Nashville, leaving plenty of time in the day for adventuring. Spencer isn't a big city, but it has gas stations, restaurants, and grocery stores in the middle of an otherwise very rural area, all welcome amenities before or after visiting the nearby state parks. Tuck into a good meal, visit the local history museum, grab some snacks for the road, and fuel up the car before heading home.

Spencer's claim to fame is as the gateway to Fall Creek Falls State Park, a paradise of cascading waterfalls and breathtaking trails including the tallest free-falling waterfall east of the Rockies. There are several waterfalls and miles of hiking trails within its 29,800 acres.