This Midwest Gem With Vibrant Cities And Endless Outdoor Fun Was Named America's Best State For A Summer Road Trip

In the United States, the road trip is the quintessential way to explore the country. From big cities to state parks and natural wonders, there's nothing quite like driving on the open road to get to your next destination. But that always raises the question: Where to go next? Well, according to a ranking by WalletHub, the best state for a summer road trip in 2026 is Minnesota.

At first, the Land of 10,000 Lakes may seem like an odd choice to be the number one pick. However, according to the site, the main reasons are that Minnesota has excellent parks and green spaces, a wide variety of summer festivals and events, and relatively low travel costs. Whether you're camping, staying in motels, or RVing, you won't necessarily break the bank as you explore the state.

But still, there is the question of where to travel specifically. From Duluth on the edge of Lake Superior, a "climate refuge" with lake views and tasty dining, to Fairmont, a "city of lakes" that also serves as America's bacon capital, there are plenty of opportunities. While it's impossible to break down every potential road trip you can take, let's look at some top destinations, as well as how to make the most of your adventure.