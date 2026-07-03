This Midwest Gem With Vibrant Cities And Endless Outdoor Fun Was Named America's Best State For A Summer Road Trip
In the United States, the road trip is the quintessential way to explore the country. From big cities to state parks and natural wonders, there's nothing quite like driving on the open road to get to your next destination. But that always raises the question: Where to go next? Well, according to a ranking by WalletHub, the best state for a summer road trip in 2026 is Minnesota.
At first, the Land of 10,000 Lakes may seem like an odd choice to be the number one pick. However, according to the site, the main reasons are that Minnesota has excellent parks and green spaces, a wide variety of summer festivals and events, and relatively low travel costs. Whether you're camping, staying in motels, or RVing, you won't necessarily break the bank as you explore the state.
But still, there is the question of where to travel specifically. From Duluth on the edge of Lake Superior, a "climate refuge" with lake views and tasty dining, to Fairmont, a "city of lakes" that also serves as America's bacon capital, there are plenty of opportunities. While it's impossible to break down every potential road trip you can take, let's look at some top destinations, as well as how to make the most of your adventure.
Top summer road trip destinations in Minnesota
Broadly speaking, when building a road trip itinerary, you'll want to include a mix of cities, attractions, and green spaces. Fortunately, Minnesota has all of these in spades, so it's easy to incorporate multiple elements into a single adventure. If you're looking for world-class amenities and big city charm, the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul are perfect for summer. Both cities are dotted with lakes, making it easy to relax by the water and stay cool as the temperatures rise. For example, Lake Harriet Regional Park is minutes from downtown Minneapolis and has sandy beaches, trails, and fishing. Similarly, the Mississippi River cuts through both cities, so it's easy to sit along its banks at spots like the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area.
But if it's natural beauty you're after during your summer road trip, it's hard to beat Lake Superior on Minnesota's northeastern border. As we mentioned, Duluth is a fabulous lakeside city to add to your travel plans, or you can explore more wilderness at multiple forests near the Canadian border. Superior National Forest, for example, covers over 3 million acres, so there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, camping, and scenic drives to make your road trip extra memorable. Similarly, Gooseberry Falls State Park, next to Lake Superior, is a waterfall paradise with unmatched hikes.
Minnesota is also full of charming small towns and cities you can explore during your drive. One unique example is Dorset, the self-proclaimed "restaurant capital of the world," which has only about 20 full-time residents. Or, you can head to Brainerd in central Minnesota and explore some of the 500 lakes in the area or visit Paul Bunyan Land for a unique Midwest experience.
How to make the most of a Minnesota summer road trip
Curating a list of stops on a Minnesota road trip is the first step, but then you need to figure out the logistics of getting around and experiencing as much of the state as possible. Beyond booking hotel stays, Airbnbs, and campsites, there are a few other elements to keep in mind. First, you may want to plan your trip around various events and festivals. For example, Manitou Days is a three-week festival in White Bear Lake that ends with a massive Fourth of July celebration. If you're a classical music lover, you'll want to visit Winona during the annual Minnesota Beethoven Festival that runs from the end of June to mid-July. Some of these events can draw large crowds, so the sooner you can book rooms, the better.
Another point to consider is the stops you'll make between destinations. Fortunately, Minnesota is full of quirky roadside attractions that can make your photo reel more vibrant. For example, the small town of Vining is home to the Nyberg Sculpture Park, with pieces such as a large set of pliers, an oversized mug appearing to pour coffee onto the ground, and a knife cutting into a watermelon. You can also see various statues of Paul Bunyan throughout your journey, or see the state's largest ball of twine in Darwin (the world's largest is actually in Kansas).
Finally, if planning your route is overwhelming, you can simply follow one of the state's scenic byways. For example, the Minnesota River Valley Byway takes you from Belle Plaine to Ortonville, showcasing historic homes, districts, and churches. You can use these as a jumping-off point or let them guide you to lesser-known parts of Minnesota you might otherwise miss.