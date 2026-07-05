Philadelphia's Once-Abandoned Railroad Is Now An Underrated Urban Gem With Hidden Skyline Views And An Artsy Vibe

Everyone loves a happy ending, especially when it entails preserving an important part of a city's history. One shining example is Philadelphia's Rail Park, which traces its origins back to the area's industrial rise in the 1890s, when the Reading Railroad developed a network of elevated and rail infrastructure leading into Center City. Built during Philadelphia's rise as the nation's premier manufacturing "Workshop of the World," the line served as a critical transportation link. However, as automobiles and highways gained prominence and heavy industry declined, rail traffic dwindled. The viaduct was abandoned in 1984, leaving behind a decaying structure that cut through the Callowhill neighborhood.

Preservation efforts finally took shape in the 2010s, and the space was reimagined as the Rail Park, a public greenway that would preserve the historic infrastructure. The first phase of this elevated linear park was completed in 2018, stretching about a quarter-mile long at the intersection of the Chinatown and Callowhill neighborhoods. The second phase aims for further expansion, culminating in an elevated 3-mile park that links over 10 neighborhoods, including Fairmount, Francisville, and Spring Garden. This would effectively make it twice the length and width of New York City's High Line, no doubt an impressive feat of engineering.

Today, the Rail Park sits in a highly accessible part of Center City, with Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) serving as the primary gateway for visitors arriving by air. Located roughly 25 minutes from downtown, the airport is also directly connected to the city via SEPTA's Airport Regional Rail Line, which provides a seamless rail link into Center City stations. This connectivity makes the Rail Park not just a local attraction, but one of many things you can't skip on a trip to Philadelphia.