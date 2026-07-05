One Of North Texas' Fastest-Growing Cities Offers Scenic Parks, Local Restaurants, And Friendly Charm
A quiet city about 45 miles north of Dallas is getting buzz for the number of people flocking there. Founded in the 1800s, the community of Anna, Texas, was a rural town with a few hundred residents through the late 1990s. In recent years, the population has soared to over 35,000 people, attracting new residents with its community atmosphere, local dining, and outdoor amenities.
One of Anna's most notable features is its park system. Sherley Heritage Park, in the historic downtown area, features the community's old train depot and a locomotive from the early 20th century, as well as a train-themed playground built by area residents. Natural Springs Park has paved walking trails and a pond with a fishing pier in addition to a playground with winding slides. Other recreational amenities around the city include a splash pad, a skate park, disc golf, dog parks, and a playground with features accessible for children who use wheelchairs.
Where to eat in Anna, Texas
Anna offers a variety of options for local bites. Crow's Country Cafe is near the town's central district, and its downhome atmosphere is accentuated by a menu featuring chicken-fried steak, catfish, and several types of pie. Kalamaki Greek Eatery is also near the town's center and offers Mediterranean entrees and desserts. Other favorites with Anna residents are Nanda's Tex Mex and 3 Nations Brewing, which is known for creating a community atmosphere with its trivia and bingo nights. A few miles outside of the commercial district is BarnHill Vineyards, which frequently hosts live music and food trucks serving bites to enjoy along with its locally made wine. For a greater variety of restaurant offerings, visitors can make the hour-long drive into Dallas to enjoy iconic eats like the world-famous enchiladas at El Fenix.
Anna hosts several events throughout the year to engage with the community, including gatherings like a Juneteenth Block Party, a Touch-a-Truck day featuring emergency and construction vehicles, and an Easter Egg Extravaganza with a special egg hunt for children with visual impairments. While the town is working to encourage more development to welcome visitors, Anna currently doesn't have many lodging options; there's one Wyndham Garden Hotel along with a few RV parks. However, there are several hotels near shops and restaurants in the walkable downtown of McKinney, which is less than 15 miles away and serves as a great base for a day trip to Anna. Travelers who are willing to drive a bit further to cool off from the deep Texas heat can escape to the serene setting of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, about an hour away, and enjoy swimming, paddling, and fishing.