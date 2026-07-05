Sandwiched Between Cleveland And Toledo Is A Top Ohio Retirement County With Beaches, Parks, And Lakeside Views

America's coasts aren't the only places you'll find beautiful beaches. The Great Lakes are also lined with sandy stretches ideal for summer swims, and Ohio claims over 300 miles of Lake Erie's shore, letting visitors and residents enjoy lake views and fun on the water that you might not expect to experience in the Midwest. About 20 miles of that coastline are within Lorain County, and the recreation opportunities that open up are part of why The Motley Fool ranked the county at No. 5 on its list of the Best Places to Retire in the Midwest in 2026.

Access to Lake Erie wasn't the only thing that helped Lorain County achieve this high ranking. The Motley Fool based its ranking on several factors, including safety, affordability, healthcare access, and overall quality of life, and Lorain County scored highly across these categories. In fact, it outperformed some higher-ranked counties in areas like its low crime rate and the availability of high-quality healthcare. Combined with its charming small towns and variety of ways to enjoy the outdoors, this makes it a very enticing place for active seniors to spend their golden years.

Lorain County is the next county west of Cuyahoga County, where Cleveland is located, or about 90 miles east of Toledo. It covers a total area of about 490 square miles, and within that space you'll find a mix of communities, from the county seat of Elyria to the walkable college town of Oberlin and lakefront towns like Vermilion. It's also home to historic lighthouses, unique local festivals in Lorain, a diverse escape known as the "International City," and over 9,000 acres of parkland. All of that makes it an entertaining, under-the-radar vacation spot for travelers, as well as a potential destination for retirees.