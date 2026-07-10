Tennessee's 'City Between The Lakes' Is A Nashville Suburb With Scenic Parks, Boutique Shopping, And Local Eats
There are different kinds of suburbs around Nashville, depending on the lifestyle you lead. From ultra-luxurious and top-tier school districts to small towns and up-and-coming communities, it's all about finding the place that fits you best. There are more famous choices like Brentwood or Franklin, but don't overlook Mt. Juliet, a Nashville suburb located just 25 minutes east of Music City that is growing rapidly while retaining its small-town character. Thanks to its location between Old Hickory and Percy Priest Lakes, this place has been dubbed the "City Between the Lakes." Mt. Juliet balances lakeside recreation with big-city convenience, offering proximity to the water without compromising on amenities like shopping, parks, and local restaurants. And with quick access to Music City, you get the best of Nashville minus the hustle.
Featuring an active park system, Mt. Juliet provides opportunities for family recreation and nature walks among its scenic green spaces. From bike trails to dog and skate parks, you can both wind down and get active at its open spaces. For shopping, the suburb is home to Providence Marketplace, the biggest shopping complex between Nashville and Knoxville. For shopping on a more intimate scale, there is a wide range of boutiques in town. Whether you need everyday essentials, home goods, fashion, or unique gifts, you can enjoy retail therapy at the independent shops.
When it comes to food, most eateries serve American comfort food and barbecue. This isn't to say your options are limited — Italian, Indian, Mexican, Thai, and more cuisines are available, too. As for accommodation, there are several familiar names in the suburb, among other hotels. For stays closer to boutiques and restaurants, short-term rental options are available.
Explore the great outdoors in Mt. Juliet
Whether you're looking for family-friendly parks or a safe place to ride bikes, Mt. Juliet has plenty of outdoor options. Charlie Daniels Park is a popular choice with locals, with a wide range of amenities for fun outings. Visitors can make use of the park's two sand volleyball courts while the kids run around the playground. On hot days, the little ones can cool off at the splash pad and spend time outside, while others go for a friendly game of basketball. Racket sports enthusiasts can check out the pickleball and tennis courts. And with several picnic areas dotting the park, make sure to bring some snacks.
Another spot worth checking out is Eagle Park, ideal for young cyclists. This purpose-built bicycle park is designed for children and beginners to practice riding on a paved loop. The mini traffic signs are great for learning real-world road rules in a safe environment, all while adults keep an eye on their children from the benches. A reviewer on Google called this place "a change of pace from typical parks," before saying that "it's absolutely needed."
Meanwhile, at Jones Family Park, you can practice your game at the mini disc golf course and driving range. Better yet, gather your friends for a casual game on the sand volleyball court. Bring your four-legged pal with you as well to let the pups socialize and run around in the dedicated dog park area. Tennessee doesn't feature on the list of America's best dog-friendly hotels, so plan ahead before traveling with your pet.
Shopping and dining in Mt. Juliet
There's no shortage of shopping in Mt. Juliet, from the expansive Providence Marketplace to the local boutiques. You can shop for souvenirs from Tia's Boutique, a charming independent business with a high rating on Google. This is a great place to buy presents, refresh your living space, and accessorize your look. Patrons consistently praise the service, with one Google reviewer saying that the boutique is "very community minded."
Sister's WhimZy Clothing and Gift Boutique also has a wide selection of items. From women's apparel and home decor to self-care products and personalized gifts, there's plenty here for yourself and your loved ones. As for the customer service, expect a positive experience with friendly owners and a convivial atmosphere. With a colorful interior dominated by pink accents, the cute boutique makes browsing more whimsical. While there are other local boutiques you can pop by, you can continue your shopping back in Music City at Nashville's best shopping neighborhoods.
For crowd-pleasers like burgers, tacos, and pulled pork, make your way to The Goat. This favorite spot has an American-style bar food menu, served by attentive staff in a relaxed environment. When you're there, ask for a table at the restaurant's outdoor area for a relaxed outdoor lunch. On the other hand, those craving barbecue can stop by The Candied Rib Company, a popular takeout spot known for its namesake dish. You won't go hungry in the City Between the Lakes, that's for sure. If you're extending your Music City area adventure, drive 35 minutes to explore Goodlettsville, a charming Tennessee city called "Nashville's Neighbor."