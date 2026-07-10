Tennessee's 'City Between The Lakes' Is A Nashville Suburb With Scenic Parks, Boutique Shopping, And Local Eats

There are different kinds of suburbs around Nashville, depending on the lifestyle you lead. From ultra-luxurious and top-tier school districts to small towns and up-and-coming communities, it's all about finding the place that fits you best. There are more famous choices like Brentwood or Franklin, but don't overlook Mt. Juliet, a Nashville suburb located just 25 minutes east of Music City that is growing rapidly while retaining its small-town character. Thanks to its location between Old Hickory and Percy Priest Lakes, this place has been dubbed the "City Between the Lakes." Mt. Juliet balances lakeside recreation with big-city convenience, offering proximity to the water without compromising on amenities like shopping, parks, and local restaurants. And with quick access to Music City, you get the best of Nashville minus the hustle.

Featuring an active park system, Mt. Juliet provides opportunities for family recreation and nature walks among its scenic green spaces. From bike trails to dog and skate parks, you can both wind down and get active at its open spaces. For shopping, the suburb is home to Providence Marketplace, the biggest shopping complex between Nashville and Knoxville. For shopping on a more intimate scale, there is a wide range of boutiques in town. Whether you need everyday essentials, home goods, fashion, or unique gifts, you can enjoy retail therapy at the independent shops.

When it comes to food, most eateries serve American comfort food and barbecue. This isn't to say your options are limited — Italian, Indian, Mexican, Thai, and more cuisines are available, too. As for accommodation, there are several familiar names in the suburb, among other hotels. For stays closer to boutiques and restaurants, short-term rental options are available.