Between Nashville And The Western Tennessee River Is A State Park With Lakeside Eats, Scenic Golf, And Hiking

Nashville is known for its glitzy attractions, but travelers willing to venture outside the tourist areas will be rewarded with the natural beauty of Tennessee's forested hills. One Tennessee state park, located midway between Nashville and the western Tennessee River, provides a scenic setting for outdoor activities with lakes and miles of trails. Montgomery Bell State Park has lodging, waterfront dining, and a variety of things to do, from boating to golfing, all within an easy 35-mile drive west of downtown Nashville.

Montgomery Bell State Park was officially founded in the 1940s, but the area's known history extends back to the early 1800s when the land was home to industrial iron furnace. In fact, the park is named after businessman Montgomery Bell, who ran several iron furnaces in the area. During the Great Depression, the property became part of the federal government's recreation demonstration project, and members of the Civilian Conservation Corps built several of the park's original structures. In 1943, the U.S. government donated the land to the state of Tennessee, and it became part of Tennessee's state park system.