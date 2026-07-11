Between Nashville And The Western Tennessee River Is A State Park With Lakeside Eats, Scenic Golf, And Hiking
Nashville is known for its glitzy attractions, but travelers willing to venture outside the tourist areas will be rewarded with the natural beauty of Tennessee's forested hills. One Tennessee state park, located midway between Nashville and the western Tennessee River, provides a scenic setting for outdoor activities with lakes and miles of trails. Montgomery Bell State Park has lodging, waterfront dining, and a variety of things to do, from boating to golfing, all within an easy 35-mile drive west of downtown Nashville.
Montgomery Bell State Park was officially founded in the 1940s, but the area's known history extends back to the early 1800s when the land was home to industrial iron furnace. In fact, the park is named after businessman Montgomery Bell, who ran several iron furnaces in the area. During the Great Depression, the property became part of the federal government's recreation demonstration project, and members of the Civilian Conservation Corps built several of the park's original structures. In 1943, the U.S. government donated the land to the state of Tennessee, and it became part of Tennessee's state park system.
Things to do at Montgomery Bell State Park
Hiking at Montgomery Bell State Park offers a range of trails, from the 0.6-mile, family-friendly Jim Bailey Nature Trail to the 10-mile Montgomery Bell Trail, suitable for overnight camping, and the Ore Pit Trail, which winds through what remains of the iron furnace. Park employees recommend starting by hiking on the Spillway Trail to get a view of water cascading down the rocks at Lake Woodhaven.
Visitors to the park have several options for a day out on the water, including pedal boats, kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards. Broken Paddle Outfitters provides boat rentals on Lake Acorn, the lake closest to the park lodge, which also has a swimming area and beach. Boating is allowed on each of the park's lakes; however, outboard motors are prohibited, so travelers looking for faster fun might prefer outdoor adventures at Nashville's Percy Priest Lake.
The Montgomery Bell State Park Golf Course is part of the Tennessee Golf Trail and allows golf enthusiasts to enjoy the sport in a scenic environment, offering wide fairways flanked by forest. The par-71 course also has a driving range and practice green as well as a clubhouse with a large porch and ample seating overlooking the wooded landscape. Reservations for tee times are required in advance.
Montgomery Bell State Park's restaurant and lodge offer balconies with lakeside views
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park, located in the park's lodge, features American dishes like grilled salmon, chopped steak, and burgers. The indoor seating has expansive, glass windows overlooking Lake Acorn, but the best views of the water can be had by dining outside on the balcony of the restaurant. Note that brunch is the only meal the restaurant serves on Sundays, so weekend visitors might want to drive 15 minutes east to the river-fringed retreat of Kingston Springs to grab lunch or dinner.
Montgomery Bell State Park is open year-round, but one of the peak times to visit is in the autumn when Tennessee's trees show their vibrant fall colors. Visitors to the park can book a room at the lodge, with options ranging from two queen beds to a king suite, while families may prefer to book the two-bedroom, two-bath premium cabins, which include a full kitchen. The cabins book up quickly, especially in the fall. Campsites with electrical hookups, as well as backcountry shelters, are also available. Visitors ready to end their day with a busier vibe can drive 45 minutes to stay and enjoy Nashville's lively music scene.