12 East Coast Escapes That Could Pass For Europe
Along the East Coast of the United States, there are countless travel spots that make great options for your next vacation, from the warmth and sunshine of Florida's beaches to the dense, iconic metropolis that is New York City. Better yet, the East Coast offers European charm for those seeking it.
Many towns and cities have a strong European connection because they were often the first stops for immigrants arriving from Europe. So, instead of sweeping urban sprawl that defines some parts of the United States, you can immerse yourself in cobblestone streets and charming colonial architecture.
Instead of draining your bank account on expensive flights and overpriced tourist traps across the Atlantic, you can experience a little bit of Europe with these East Coast escapes.
St. Augustine, Florida
The first stop on our list is St. Augustine, Florida, a town of 15,351 residents, located in northeast Florida just south of Jacksonville. Walking around St. Augustine, you'll immediately feel the Spanish influence throughout this Florida town, known as "America's Oldest City."
A first stop to enjoying the Spanish feel of St. Augustine is St. George Street. Combining great shopping with amazing old-school Spanish architecture, St. George Street offers not just shopping but also great outdoor dining in relaxing, shaded courtyards.
For something ghoulishly European, you can stop by the Medieval Torture Museum, home to 6,000 square feet of artifacts and displays that showcase the darker side of civilization and the shocking punishments once handed out in the bowels of European castles hundreds of years ago.
When you head south of town on the historic Coastal Byway you'll find Fort Mantanzas a fortified, coastal stone watchtower built by the Spanish in 1740. This national monument is a must see while visiting St. Augustine, and although it doesn't guard against invading forces anymore, its 300 acres of coastal Florida environment helps protect fauna, marshes, endangered species, and dunes.
Cape Cod, Massachusetts
If you're along the northeast coastline of the United States, you'll come across a variety of areas that resemble European towns and cities, and the Cape Cod area is no exception.
Traveling around this iconic coastal area, you will come across old cottages, miles of coastline, and great beer that may have you thinking this is Cornwall, England. One of the best places to check out is Cape Cod National Seashore. The pristine coastline of Cape Cod is protected, and for good reason, with beautiful wildlife, walking trails, and working lighthouses, this national treasure protects the natural beauty and historic land.
Another great stop for appreciating architecture that will transform you to Europe is taking a tour of the Church of the Transfiguration. Head over to Orleans on the eastern part of Cape Cod, where daily tours are available at the church, allowing you to appreciate the Basilican style architecture, combining mosaics, sculpted stone, and bronze and glass throughout this impressive structure.
One of the best spots to stay in Cape Cod that embodies European coastal charm is the historic Chatham Bars & Inn, built in the early 20th century. Facing Pleasant Bay, you'll get a great view of sailboats and fishing boats coasting across the blue waters.
Boston, Massachusetts
Heading northwest of Cape Cod is where you'll find Boston, Massachusetts, one of America's most historic cities. If you're looking for a European feel in Boston, head to Acorn Street, a short walk from Boston Common, a go-to spot for you and your friends. Acorn Street's cobbles and brick buildings evoke an old English town.
After wandering around Acorn Street, make your way to the North End, a great way to experience Italian-American culture. You'll be able to try Italian restaurants and Italian-inspired dishes. After dining on authentic Italian, you'll be in the neighborhood to hop on the Boston Old Town Trolley Tour, where you can experience some of Boston's oldest and most architecturally unique buildings.
Montauk, New York
Lying at the tip of the Long Island peninsula is Montauk, New York, a small town of 4,223 people whose geography may remind you of certain spots in Denmark.
While New York may not be the first state you think of for surfing, surfers from all over gather at Southern Shadmoor State Park, where the cold North Atlantic waters resemble Klitmoller in Denmark. One of the most scenic spots on the East Coast is Montauk Point Lighthouse, which marks one of the earliest landing points for America's European immigrants.
Another way to enjoy your stay and feel closer to Europe is by touring the windmills around Long Island, including a windmill house built in 1928 with classy wood cladding, a quaint garden, and, almost a century later, a $1.9 million price tag.
Newport, Rhode Island
Resting on the southern coast of Rhode Island is Newport, a city on Aquidneck Island that will surprise visitors with the many ways it resembles coastal France or the French Riviera. A popular activity when visiting Newport is taking a Newport Trolley Tour. Operating since 1962, the trolley ride lets you take in Gilded Age mansions that could be plucked straight from the coasts of France.
The French Riviera has dramatic cliffs overlooking the sea, and you'll find a similar scene in Newport with Newport's Cliff Walk, and its 3.5 miles of rocky, stunning landscape and sailboats in the distance. The cliff walk offers views of amazing gilded mansions, such as the Marble House, a gift to William Vanderbilt's wife, Alva.
While looking at architecture and cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean are memorable features in Newport that resemble Europe, you can experience European flair through taste as well. Newport has a strong community of Italian and seafood restaurants that make you feel like you're on a European trip, such as Benjamin's Raw Bar for oysters and mussels, or The Quencher, a waterfront Italian restaurant with housemade pastas or pizza pies.
Kennebunkport, Maine
The next town on our list is located in the far northeast corner of the United States. Kennebunkport, Maine, is a beautiful East Coast beach town with only 1,276 residents, but its population can soar to over 10,000 during the summer months, as visitors enjoy the warmer weather and architecture reminiscent of small English coastal towns.
You can be forgiven for thinking Kennebunkport has a distinct European feel, since it's one of the earliest European settlements in the country's history. To experience all of this, try staying at The Inn at English Meadows, with Greek revival architecture and English-style gardens throughout the property; it'll be difficult not to feel like you're in the English countryside.
The First Chance Whale Watch tour will allow you to take in the coastline, some Old and New England architecture, before heading deeper out to sea to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins, or even swordfish. You can't ask for a better activity where you can appreciate the natural beauty of the area, with the
Belfast, Maine
The second town on our list from Maine is Belfast. If you think the feel of this town gives off an Irish vibe because of its name, you'd be correct. Belfast, Maine, is named after the Northern Ireland city, although it has a much smaller population of 6,986 residents, compared with the several hundred thousand in its Irish counterpart.
Lined with the historic red-brick architecture that gives you a Northern Ireland feel and hailed with a "National Main Street" designation, Belfast has a great lineup of stores and restaurants in buildings that preserve its history, and offers waterfront strolls and lobster rolls. The Belfast Rail Trail is an excellent way to experience the area by walking, biking, or even skiing in the winter months. You have 2.3 miles of easy trail along the Passagassawakeag River, where you can enjoy the natural area alongside other active people, and it will take you by the City Point Railroad Museum.
For those who want to take in the beauty of Belfast, enjoy nature, and get in a great workout all at once, try Come Boating, where you can experience the demanding yet rewarding sport of rowing on Belfast Bay.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Lying on the southeast border with Maine sits Portsmouth, New Hampshire, an old port city dating back to the 17th century, with brick walls covered in ivy and cobblestone streets reminiscent of an English port.
A great place to check out in Portsmouth that highlights the town's history and architecture is the Strawbery Bank Museum. Showcasing over 350 years of history, this museum offers a glimpse of life centuries ago, including tours of old homes with Georgian architecture, gardens, and the stories that go with them.
Portsmouth is an old port town that sees plenty of maritime traffic each year up and down the Piscataqua River, so feel free to walk around and admire some cobblestone streets and English architecture along the waterway.
While many of the visuals of Portsmouth will remind you of old English cities, there is a restaurant that will transport your taste buds to Spain. Cava Tapas & Wine Bar is a small-plate Mediterranean restaurant on Commercial Alley, offering dishes from Spain to the Middle East, including hummus, Spanish Chorizo, and Baba Ganoush.
Charleston, South Carolina
Founded in 1670, Charleston, South Carolina, is a port city unlike any other on the East Coast. Known as one of the most unique cities in America, it can also lay claim to a direct connection to Europe through its namesake. Charleston was established by the British and named "Charles Town" in honor of King Charles II.
White Point Garden is a great jumping-off point to see the history and beauty of Charleston. If you walk north along Battery Street, you'll see why this European-like city with southern charm is so popular. Views of Charleston Harbor, along with photogenic homes like Palmer Home, Edmonston-Alston House, and the Julius Visanska House, are among the impressive architecture you can admire, while also viewing Civil War cannons and monuments.
Another great attraction to check out is St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Not only does this local church have great architecture, but it is also the measuring stick for every building in town, as no building can be taller than the church steeple.
Cobblestone streets are a popular feature of so many European cities, and Charleston checks that box with Adgers Wharf, where you'll find a rainbow row of Georgian houses dating back several hundred years, adding more European style to this coastal southern town.
Huntington, New York
Located on the northern shores of Long Island, Huntington is home to 19,948 residents, with a population boom during the summer months. Visitors draw the parallel between Huntington and France because of the architecture, coastal setting and, perhaps most of all, Oheka Castle.
There may be no grounds in the United States that transport you to Europe better than the 443-acre Oheka Castle property, which resembles dramatic chateaus in the French countryside. The castle has a long history of hosting lavish celebrations and features in Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video.
One of Huntington's most popular attractions is the Heckscher Museum of Art, which houses over 2,300 artworks, including English paintings, sculptures, and photography, as well as great American exhibits.
If you're continuing to look for French gems in Huntington, the country that is well known for its high quality and artistry with chocolate, feel free to stop by Bon Bons Chocolatier, where you'll find handcrafted chocolates that range from truffles to chewy caramels and other varieties that boast Huntington treats that are well known in France.
Camden, Maine
You'll find Camden, Maine, on the shores of West Penobscot Bay, a small town of around 3,680 year-round residents. Camden's brick architecture and walkable streets along the water make you feel like you're vacationing in coastal Ireland, and it is known as the "jewel of the Maine coast."
One of the most popular activities in Camden is hiking through Camden Hills State Park and visiting attractions like Mt. Battie Memorial Tower, an old 26-foot-tall WWI stone tower that evokes images of medieval Europe.
While one part of Camden Hills State Park features an old war memorial, Mt. Megunticook will draw your attention for its natural beauty. The park's highest peak offers panoramic views of the ocean and the park. Travel up Megunticook Trail, which is only 1 mile long but is a moderate trail because of the 1,000-foot ascent to Ocean Lookout, where you'll be rewarded with a spectacular view of Penobscot Bay.
Bed & breakfasts are always an important feature of northeastern coastal towns in the United States, and Camden has several whose architecture lends a European flair. The Belmont Inn and The Swan House Bed & Breakfast are two Victorian-era homes that allow visitors to embrace European and American history in the same location.
Cape May, New Jersey
Located on the southern tip of New Jersey, Cape May is a seaside resort town that resembles European towns for its walkability, charm, and scattered Victorian homes.
One of the more popular stops for visitors is the Washington Street Mall. This pedestrian-only thoroughfare gives you relaxed, wandering vibes as you stroll from one shop to another along the brick-paved town square without worrying about traffic. If you want to leave your mark on Cape May, you can pay to have your memories engraved on a brick.
You can't get more European than a passenger rail system, which is why The Seashore Lines is the perfect way to enjoy the area's architecture and seaside views while taking a 30-mile round trip between Richland and Tuckahoe. Cape May is home to the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, which showcases aircraft, exhibits, and WWII history throughout its 92,000-square-foot grounds.