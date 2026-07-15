12 East Coast Escapes That Could Pass For Europe

Along the East Coast of the United States, there are countless travel spots that make great options for your next vacation, from the warmth and sunshine of Florida's beaches to the dense, iconic metropolis that is New York City. Better yet, the East Coast offers European charm for those seeking it.

Many towns and cities have a strong European connection because they were often the first stops for immigrants arriving from Europe. So, instead of sweeping urban sprawl that defines some parts of the United States, you can immerse yourself in cobblestone streets and charming colonial architecture.

Instead of draining your bank account on expensive flights and overpriced tourist traps across the Atlantic, you can experience a little bit of Europe with these East Coast escapes.